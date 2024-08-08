Peasant and women’s right advocate arrested, subjected to ‘psywar’ – rights groups

By JUSTIN UMALI

Bulatlat.com

SAN PABLO, Laguna – A peasant and women’s rights advocate was arrested and subjected to “mental and psychological torture” while under detention, August 2, according to human rights groups.

Fatima Banjawan, 19, is a member of women’s rights organization Gabriela Southern Tagalog. She was investigating the conditions of peasant communities in Barangay Bulala, Santa Elena, Camarines Norte province when she was arrested by joint elements of the 85th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army and agents from the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

A now-deleted Facebook post by the 85th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army described the arrest as against a member of the revolutionary New People’s Army.

Human rights groups have condemned the arrest. Tanggol Camarines Norte described Banjawan’s arrest as “illegal” and “marred by left-and-right human rights violations.”

“Banjawan, like other activists like her, is a victim of the constant filing of trumped up charges and state suppression,” the group said in its statement. “The 85th IBPA is especially notorious for its fascist attacks against the people of Quezon province.”

Tanggol Camarines Norte pointed out that the circumstances of Banjawan’s arrest include incidents of “mental torture” and “psychological warfare.” Karapatan Southern Tagalog noted that Camarines Norte is outside the 85th IBPA’s area of operations, but said that “their institutional failure knows no boundaries.”

Banjawan’s testimony paints a harrowing tale. According to her, she was first brought to the 85th IBPA’s camp in Sta. Elena where she was interrogated until the evening by approximately ten people. The soldiers repeatedly insisted that Banjawan was a certain “Ka Aley” and asked her to surrender.

At one point, a soldier closed the lights and blindfolded Banjawan. She was then told to “dig her own grave if she refused to admit that she was a member of the NPA.” Banjawan insisted that she should not be detained in a camp and that she had nothing to admit to.

The interrogation continued into the next day. At around 6 p.m., August 3, Banjawan was asked to board a pickup truck with four soldiers and she was blindfolded again. When her blindfold was removed, she saw a caliber 22 gun, blasting cap and detonating wire, which were later used as evidence against her. She was then brought to the Santa Elena Municipal Police Station where she was interrogated once again.

Banjawan repeatedly requested the police to let her contact her family, but was always denied. She would finally undergo inquest proceedings on August 5 where she was charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The circumstances of Banjawan’s arrest violate provisions in Republic Act 9745, or the Anti-Torture Act of 2009, which include “blindfolding”, “prolonged interrogation”, “denial of sleep/rest”, and “deliberately prohibiting the victim to communicate with any member of his/her family” as acts of mental or psychological torture; all of which were experienced by Banjawan during her detention.

Garbiela Southern Tagalog has condemned Banjawan’s arrest and has called it the latest in a series of attacks against women. The group cited similarities between Banjawan’s arrest and other incidents, including against peasant advocate Alexa Pacalda in 2019, paralegal Nimfa Lanzanas and peasant organizer Dana Marcellana, both in 2021, and organizers Rowena Dasig and Miguela Peniero last year involve the “planting of evidence, insistence of links to the NPA, and the deprival of basic rights.”

“These tactics, especially by the 85th IBPA, against activists defending the rights of women and peasants, run counter to their goal of ensuring peace in the country,” the group said in a statement. “Can [the military] be truly considered agents of peace if they suppress, abuse, and forcibly silence people like Fatima?”

Human rights advocates and other progressive organizations are calling for Banjawan’s immediate release. (RVO)