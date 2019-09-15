Youth activist reported missing

By JUSTIN UMALI

Bulatlat.com

STA. ROSA, Laguna – A young human rights defender has been reported missing since Sept. 14. Rights group feared that elements of the military abducted her.

According to a press statement by Karapatan-Quezon, Alexa Placada was last seen in barangay Magsaysay, General Luna, Quezon while being arrested by still unknown unit of the Philippine Army. As of press time, there is no verified information regarding her whereabouts.

Placada was a former managing editor for The Luzonian, the official student publication of Manuel S. Enverga University. She was also a former secretary general of the College Editors Guild of the Philippines Southern Tagalog, and a member of Gabriela-Youth.

In a separate statement, CEGP National President Daryl Baybado said, “Pacalda’s disappearance is yet another manifestation of the attacks against our advocates.”

Karapatan-Quezon condemned the arrest, calling it a part of the “nationwide communist witch hunt and crackdown against progressives being launched under the banner of Duterte’s counterinsugergency program Oplan Kapanatagan.”

CEGP calls on the military to surface Pacalda.