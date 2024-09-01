Balik-Tanaw | This people honors me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me

By SR. MAUREEN CATABIAN, RGS

Dt. 4: 1-2, 6-8

Psalm 15

James 1:17-18, 21-22, 27

Mark 7: 1-8, 14-15, 21-23

The book of Deuteronomy is one of the 5 books of the Old Testament (Pentateuch) which presents Moses as the Mediator of the Torah or the Law of the People of Israel. Moses interprets and teaches the law as a covenant between God and Israel. It is a “gift of God” which contains promise and threat. Why is the Torah important? According to the OT it is an expression of the “will of God to the covenant people” Israel. Its faithful observation is constitutive of this covenant relationship. It articulates a relationship between God and His chosen people which associates between land and people. In other words, it means “One God, one people, one sanctuary”. It is about salvation and blessing of God’s people Israel. God loves them whom they must love in return by being faithful to the Law so as to live a full life and have an abundance of blessings. Law observance is an essential condition for secure possession of the land. Moses teaches them “ You shall not add to what I command you nor subtract from it.” It must not be tampered with.

Psalm 15 asks- “Who shall abide in God’s sanctuary?” “ Those who walk blameless and do what is right and speak the truth from their heart; who do not slander with their tongue and do no evil to their friends nor take up a reproach against their neighbors. . .” “…Who stand by their oath even to their hurt; who do not lend money at interest, and do not take a bribe against the innocent.” “Ang mga ganitong tao ay mag-aani ng tagumpay!”

The exhortation in the Epistle of James is clear : “Be doers of the word and not hearers only, deluding yourselves”. True religion cares for the “orphans and widows”. It is a concern that our faith as recipients of the word be not merely theoretical or abstract but implemented in action, in every aspect of our lives. The goodness of God never diminishes. Sharing in Jesus’ mission of preaching and healing is true discipleship. True faith is not only about understanding the law but the good works that is the fruit of faith – being with Jesus and the most vulnerable people in our society is living true discipleship.

In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus critiques the Pharisees’ human re-interpretation of the Law. Their interpretation endorses exclusion of people, vilifying and ostracizing those who do not follow traditions and perform prescribed rituals. “From their hearts come evil thoughts, unchastity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance, folly. All these evils come from within and they defile.” On the other hand, Jesus of the New Testament is the authoritative interpreter of the OT Law. Jesus’ Proclamation of the Kingdom of God is concretely experienced by the people through his healing and mercy. Jesus disciples brings people together rather than divide, upholds the vulnerables of society through ministries of compassion.

“Maraming kinakaharap na isyu ang Pilipinas ,dito sa Asya at sa ibang lupalop ng daigdig. Nitong nakalipas na mga linggo ay marami tayong nasasaksihan na mga nakalulungkot na pangyayari sa ating bansa at gobyerno sa usaping ekonomiya, pulitika, sosyo-kultural, ekolohikal at iba pa. Sa usaping lehislatura- sa isyu ng badyet partikular ng OVP (Office of the Vice President) Ang paglustay ng pera ng taumbayan sa mga proyektong pansarili; ang usaping soberenya at seguridad ng Pilipinas sa panghaharrass ng bansang Tsina sa ating teritoryong dagat; ang pagtakas ni Alice Guo sa bansa sa tulong ng mga kasabwat sa gobyerno; ang pagkasira ng ating coral reefs , pagnanakaw sa ating marine resources, ang pagkasira ng marine biodiversity dahil sa “oil spill”; ang patuloy na korupsyon sa gobyerno; ang pang-aabuso ng kapangyarihan ng ating mga lider sa ating pamahalaan; pag-protekta sa fanatic lider na P. Quiboloy na may kasong sex trafficking at marami pang iba.”

Ang bansang Pilipinas bilang natatanging bansa sa Asya kung saan mayorya ang Kristiyano/Katoliko ay may mahalagang papel sa mundo lalo na sa panahon ngayon.

The prophetic voices and actions of the different Christian/ Catholic Churches and institutions particularly schools and universities are very much needed to be heard and witnessed today. Let us not wait to be criticized individually and collectively: “This people honors me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines human precepts”. Let us be “doers of the word and not hearers only, deluding yourselves!”

In all issues happening in our country’s context today, the losers are the most vulnerable sectors of our society- the poor, marginalized “widows and orphans” of our present time. Our compassion/mercy and transformative action towards the most vulnerable sectors of society is the true meaning of Christian Discipleship.

