Despite protests, state security forces attempt to enter Lupang Ramos

By JUSTIN UMALI

Bulatlat.com

SAN PABLO, Laguna – Tensions flared up as farmers and residents of Lupang Ramos in Dasmarinas City, Cavite province are opposing attempts by at least 50 elements of the police and military to enter their community and conduct an inspection, September 10.

According to local officials, the police and military are conducting an “inspection” inside Lupang Ramos and are allegedly investigating reports of drugs, illegal cockfighting, and other incidents. Residents, however, are quick to describe the investigation as an attempt to enter the community.

“The number of police, soldiers, and SWAT is overkill and a clear threat to our security and community,” according to a statement released by the Katipunan ng mga Lehitimong Magsasaka at Mamamayan sa Lupang Ramos (KASAMA-LR).

When confronted by KASAMA-LR officials, the police and military eventually admitted that they plan on establishing a “permanent camp” within Lupang Ramos.

The organization also noted that local Dasmarinas officials attempted to enter Lupang Ramos on September 9 to “facilitate the establishment of an AFP-PNP [Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police] checkpoint,” allegedly to enforce the midterm election gun ban.

According to the Commission on Elections’ schedule for the 2025 midterm elections, the electoral gun ban will take effect on January 10, 2025.

Lupang Ramos is a 372-hectare landholding once owned by banker and real-estate broker Emerito Ramos, Sr. For decades, the land has been the subject of multiple land disputes between the residents and various claimants, including Ramos descendants, Ayala Land, and Luke Roxas of St. Francis Square, among others.

Families in Lupang Ramos have lived there for generations dating back over a hundred years. For them, the land should be owned by those who had actually lived in and developed it for generations.

In 2017, Lupang Ramos residents began a bungkalan (land cultivation) campaign to assert their rights to the land. Despite this, residents are continually faced with pushback from government agents and privately hired entities. KASAMA-LR and its members have frequently been tagged as “terrorists” or “New People’s Army supporters” for their activism.

“The residents of Lupang Ramos have been subjected to harassment, intimidation, red-tagging, and surveillance from the AFP and PNP with the support of local Dasmarinas city officials,” said peasant federation Katipunan ng mga Samahang Magbubukid sa Timog Katagalugan (KASAMA-TK). “All these during their legitimate struggle for land, life, and rights!”

In the recent months, state forces have made multiple attempts to enter Lupang Ramos despite disapproval from the community. KASAMA-LR has reported the presence of intelligence agents surveilling their community since late last year. Additionally, elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ 2nd Infantry Division have made attempts to enter Lupang Ramos under the guise of either conducting an investigation, or to conduct seminars through Task Force Ugnay, a unit under the 2nd Civil Military Office Battalion specialized in conducting counter-insurgency and civic military operations.

Last June, Dasmarinas City Councilor Kiko Barzaga led efforts to remove the boom barrier marking the entrance to Lupang Ramos. According to Barzaga, the boom barrier was illegal and presented a demolition notice from the City Engineering Office.

KASAMA-LR was however quick to question the legality of the permit and insisted that the city government cannot remove the barrier as it did not go through the local barangay. Despite these protests, Barzaga was able to remove the barrier.

The present situation in Lupang Ramos also mirrors recent attacks against peasants in the Southern Tagalog region.

In nearby Lupang Tartaria in Silang, residents have noted increased police and military presence outside the community. According to Samahan ng mga Magbubukid sa Tartaria (SAMATA), residents noticed the presence of two PNP vehicles, three V150 Commando tanks, and one military truck outside the entrance to their community. Lupang Tartaria is facing a land dispute against the Aguinaldo clan and the Ayalas.

In Quezon province, farmer Roberto Mendoza was arrested last September 2 by state forces after his daughter, peasant leader Lieshel Mendoza, was charged with financing terrorism and violating the anti-terrorism law. Human rights group Defend Quezon called it an attempt to “intimidate Lieshel into a false surrender.” (RVO)