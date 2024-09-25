NDFP peace consultant, 2 others killed in Cagayan

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions/ Bulatlat

MANILA – A National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant had been killed as a hors de combat, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said.

Ariel Arbitrario, a participant in several formal rounds of peace negotiations between the NDFP and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) from 2016 to2017 was killed with two others last September 11 in Barangay Baliuag, Peñabalanca, Cagayan, the CPP said.

Killed with him were Danielle Marie Pelagio and Erin Sagsagat, the group said.

The three were part of a team of six NPA fighters who were overpowered by government troopers at a bivouac outside of the community, the CPP said.

Arbitrario’s team was tasked to conduct consultations and meetings with the local peasant masses, it added.

“The CPP condemns in the strongest possible terms the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), particularly the 5th Infantry Division and the cold-blooded fascist killers of the 502nd Brigade, for war crimes in the killing of three hors de combat Red fighters of the New People’s Army(NPA),” the group added.

The CPP said it has reason to believe that Arbitrario was captured alive and held for at least a day, during which he was subjected to severe torture before being summarily executed.

In initial statements, the AFP claims Arbitrario’s remains were found only two days after the incident.

“Despite acknowledging Arbitrario’s killing, the AFP has yet to release his remains,” the CPP said.

Kodao sources said that Arbitrario’s remains were taken to a local funeral parlor. Two soldiers of the 5th Infantry Division are reportedly preventing Arbitrario’s kin from recovering the remains.

The sources added that Arbitrario’s remains bore numerous gunshot wounds that appeared to have been fired at close range, in addition to other signs of trauma.

They added that no firefight happened and Arbitrario and company were simply overpowered by numerically-superior government troopers, backed up by helicopters.

The CPP said it urges the families of the victims and human rights organizations to seek autopsies to determine the real cause of deaths.



Peace warrior

A former civil engineering student of the Ateneo de Davao University, Arbitrario joined the NPA in the 1990s.

He was first arrested in February 2016 but released in August of the same year to participate in formal peace negotiations in Europe.

Read: Court releases 2 NDF consultants in Davao to join peace talks

Under the GRP-NDFP Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guaranteesm (JASIG), Arbitrario was a holder of Document of Identification Number PP 978542 dated 22 August 2016 and acknowledged by then GRP chief peace negotiator Silvestre H. Bello III on September 16, 2016.

Under the JASIG, Arbitrario was supposed to be immune from surveillance, arrest and harm.

In February 2017, Arbitrario was re-arrested at a military checkpoint in Davao after then president Rodrigo Duterte announced the suspension of the negotiations.

Read: GRP arrests NDFP consultant

He was again released in March 2017 to enable his participation in the fourth round of formal talks in The Netherlands.

When Duterte terminated peace negotiations, Arbitrario apparently rejoined the NPA, this time in Cagayan Valley.

Arbitrario was known as “Ka Karl” in his adopted region.

Pelagio, reported by the military as a former student of a prestigious Metro Manila university was known as “Ka Seed” while Sagsagat, known as “Ka Jorly” was a native of Rizal, Cagayan.

“The Party and the entire revolutionary movement extends its most profound sympathies to the families of Ka Karl, Ka Seed and Ka Jorly. We join you in mourning their deaths which weigh heavily on our hearts and the hearts of the broad peasant masses and minority Agta people of Cagayan Valley whom they loved dearly and served with all their lives,” the CPP said.

“The Party honors Ka Karl, Ka Seed and Ka Jorly as heroes of the Filipino people. The memories of their deeds for the people and the revolution will live forever,” the CPP added. (Reposted by Bulatlat.com)