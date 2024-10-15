In search of missing father, daughters get to know why he is loved by a small Bicol village

By REYNARD MAGTOTO

Part 2 of 2 reports

Bulatlat.com

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – In their search for their disappeared father Felix Salaveria Jr., sisters Felicia and Gab found much more about his advocacies on ecowaste management and cycling.

“Our father is loved and respected in the community of Barangay Cobo, Tabaco City,” Felicia said. “My family and I cannot imagine why anyone would want to abduct him since he is a peaceful man and has never harmed anyone.”

Salaveria is a known advocate of eco-waste management in Tabaco, where he encouraged proper waste management and coordinated the transport of biodegradable waste for conversion to compost. He even donated to his community a bicycle specially modified to collect waste for composting.

However, Salaveria was abducted on August 28, about five days after labor rights activist and his bicycle buddy James Jazmines went missing in Tabaco City, Albay. Both are still not found as of this writing.

CCTV footage earlier revealed how men in plainclothes onboard a Toyota van with plate number VAA5504 abducted him at 11:03 a.m. on Aug. 28 in Brgy. Cobo, Tabaco City.

During their search, both Felicia and Gab heard stories from people they have interviewed, telling them how good natured their father was.

“Honestly, I am not surprised whenever people would tell us that he was kind, or when they pointed his plants. This is what he would exactly do if he were home. It does not come to me as a surprise if the community loves my father because he has always been like that,” Gab said.

How community embraced Felix

Human rights lawyer Antonio La Viña said that the missing activists were well-known in the neighborhood. “They knew it was him. The identification is positive that it was Felix.”

Residents of Cobo told Salaveria’s daughter they nicknamed him, “Pay Nox.”

On the day he was abducted, Salaveria even treated a neighbor to a cup of coffee. “He was carrying a small thermos. Then he left,” resident Josephina Arabia said.

He would also help his neighbors and lead waste segregation efforts in their community. Arabia said he would help her a lot as she only had her two grandchildren with her. “Maybe he found my situation pitiful and wanted to help me.”

“When the children are here, they would approach Pay Nox because he likes children,” ice cream vendor Cecille Fernandez said.

She said that Salaveria even taught her Grade 8 son how to conduct eco-waste management and also planted trees like the Philippine almond, mangoes, and coconuts in the riverside.

“They were inseparable since Pay Nox arrived here. They would pick up garbages (as part of their eco waste management efforts). They would buy food,” she said.

“I told my son just let Pay Nox be, maybe he went home to his family. I feel sorry for the child when Pay Nox disappeared,” Fernandez said.

Tabaco City as retirement place

According to Felix’s daughters, their father wanted to stay in the province of Bicol region when he retired, saying that the people have been peaceful and warm.

However, Edita Burgos, mother of disappeared activist Jonas Burgos, never imagined that Salaveria’s abduction would happen in a very peaceful place in their town in Tabaco City.

“This is the first that happened like this. This should not be happening anywhere,” said Burgos.

According to Burgos, the people in Brgy. Cobo are loving and generous, including Felix. “His reputation there was kind, helpful, and has a love for nature

“The abduction scene in our place for me is a very painful thing that happened because now when I read about Tabaco City they will think it is a dangerous place. No, but we can change that reputation (Ang pinangyarihan ng pagdukot sa aming lugar para sa akin ay isang napakasakit na nangyari dahil ngayon pag nabasa ko yong Tabaco City iisipin nila peligrosong lugar. Hindi po pero pwede nating ibahin yung reputasyon na yon),” said Burgos.

“My son Jonas disappeared 17 years ago but the police failed to respond. Do not let this happen again. I call on the Tabaco police and the PNP to do their jobs now that the family has presented evidence of their forced disappearance,” Burgos said. “Do not be complicit in this travesty because if you do, you will answer to God.”

Strength

Gab said that the fight will continue despite the difficulties they face in the long and arduous legal processes involved.

Earlier, Albay Governor Edcel Grex Lagman expressed commitment to help the families of the two missing activists. “There is absolutely no place for enforced disappearances in Albay.”

“I am positive that I will go home with my father, as simple as that,” Gab said. (JJE, DAA)