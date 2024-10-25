Heritage advocates stop demolition of Cagayan de Oro iconic bridge

By FRANCK DICK ROSETE

Bulatlat.com

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Due to the persistence of heritage advocates and concerned citizens here, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Northern Mindanao (DPWH-10) dropped the idea of demolishing the iconic Carmen Bridge, choosing to repair it instead.

Raul Ilogon of Kagay-an Heritage Advocates announced this development after a coordination meeting with DPWH-10 on October 18.

In a hearing conducted by a city council committee in September 2023, DPWH-10 pushed for the bridge’s reconstruction because it is already 92 years old, surpassing its designed lifespan.

Stressing that the bridge is weaker than before, DPWH-10 noticed deformities and holes in some parts of the structure. Given that the brigge cannot carry huge trucks anymore, its load capacity had to be reduced from 10 tons to 4 tons.

Ilogon, also a Cagayan de Oro historian, agreed that the original steel bridge was built in 1931. However, he said that it was destroyed during the war in 1942. The bridge was then reconstructed in 1946 using the strongest steel in Pennsylvania and it was retrofitted in 2005.

The change from replacement to major repair was originally announced in February 2024 after a public outcry. However, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) disapproved the proposed revision to the project’s budget, which prevented the DPWH from repairing the bridge because the budget was titled as replacement.

Living testament

In May 1892, the first suspension bridge in Cagayan de Misamis (the former name of Cagayan de Oro) was built in the same spot where Carmen Bridge is located. It was called the Puente del General Blanco in honor of then Governor-General Ramon Blanco, according to the Kagay-an Heritage Advocates’ position paper posted online.

However, the bamboo-made bridge collapsed during its inauguration due to the volume of people who celebrated the event. A Spanish official was the only casualty at the time.

After the tragedy, it was immediately reconstructed and improved. But the bridge was destroyed during the great flood in 1902, according to the book “The Bautista Manuscript on the Philippine Revolution in Misamis Province, 1900–1901” written by historian Filomeno M. Bautista. The incident’s excerpts were published in Gold Star Daily.

The rebuilding of the bridge using steel truss started in 1930 and it was inaugurated in 1931. However, it was destroyed during the Japanese invasion in 1942. In 1946, the bridge was again reconstructed under the administration of former Misamis Oriental governor Pacienco Ysalina.

The Kagay-an Heritage Advocates said that Carmen Bridge which connects the people from the west and east districts plays an essential role in preserving Cagayan de Oro’s “historical and cultural identity” as it is part of the city’s growth and development.

“Further, the [Carmen] Bridge contributed to Cagayan de Oro’s tourism and provided the very fabric of Kagay-anon identity, fostering pride in the community because of its vibrant heritage from the past to our future,” the group said.

The Carmen Bridge was named Governor Pacienco Ysalina Bridge under City Ordinance No. 7301-2000 in honor of the former local chief executive of Misamis Oriental province where Cagayan de Oro used to be a component town.

Doing all means

Following DPWH’s proposed replacement, there was also a motion to make the two-lane bridge a four-lane structure to subsequently address vehicular traffic congestion in the area. The proposal came from the city government of Cagayan de Oro, according to the DPWH-10.

However, the Kagay-an Heritage Advocates opposed the plan. In August 2023, the group submitted a petition to the City Mayor’s Office opposing the bridge’s planned demolition. They also organized an online movement, gathering thousands of signatures to support their appeal. They also attended hearings and meetings regarding the proposed project.

They even brought their concern to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP). The latter replied in November 2023 and recommended the bridge’s retention. NHCP considered the bridge an important cultural property (ICP) which must be protected from any modification and demolition pursuant to the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

The bridge has also been included among the 17 historic properties in the city government’s local cultural inventory. (DAA)