News in Pictures | Release them!

Labor rights activists from Southern Tagalog-based labor center Pagkakaisa ng Manggagawa sa Timog Katagalugan (PAMANTIK-KMU) held a protest action in front of the Department of National Defense (DND) in Quezon City, demanding the release of labor organizers Gavino Panganiban and Maritess David.

Both were unjustly arrested on Oct. 27 in Makati.

The groups also denounced police efforts to bar a fact-finding mission, and raised concerns over the possible planting of evidence against the two labor organizers.

Text and photos by Jacinto Lingatong