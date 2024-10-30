SB19 calls on fellow artists to embrace Filipino culture, receives official replicas of historic Murillo Velarde 1734 Map

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Filipino pop group SB19 called on their fellow artists to embrace the country’s culture as they were awarded with the official replica of the historic Murillo Velarde 1734 Map in a turnover ceremony at the National Library of the Philippines on Oct. 29, 2024.

“As artists, we’ve always believed in the power of music to tell stories that transcend our boundaries,” said Josh Cullen Santos, SB19 member.

The map is part of the 2021 SB19 music video for their song, “What?”

According to the Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication (AIJC), the ceremonial turnover of the replica honors the group’s advocacy for Philippine culture and heritage, and for their contribution to raising awareness about the map by showing and introducing it to the public through their music and music video.

Each member received their own copies of the replica.

“We continue to encourage Filipino artists to embrace our culture and our shared experiences. Every masterpiece created contributes to how we can guide the future generation,” Santos said.

Dedication

Dubbed as the “Mother of All Maps,” the Murillo Velarde 1734 Map was one of the pieces of evidence presented by the Philippine government in the arbitration case on the West Philippine in The Hague, The Netherlands.

The original copy was donated by AIJC chairperson Mel Velarde to the Philippine government some 10 years ago and is currently on display at the National Library of the Philippines.

“SB19, you are more than just artists; you are modern-day navigators, charting a path for the future of P-pop,” Velarde said in his speech. “This commemorative map, a testament to our history, symbolizes the courage to embark [on] new journeys—where Filipino pride, resilience, and ingenuity shine brightly for the world to see.“

During his speech, Velarde dedicated portions of the map to each SB19 member.

Pablo received a vignette showing Cavite on the Velarde map; Josh, from Las Piñas, received his hometown’s vignette; Stell, hailing from Las Piñas, received the vignette of Manila; Ken, born in Zamboanga del Sur, received the vignette where the word “Samboangan” appears; and Justin received the vignette of Tambobong now known as Malabon—his birthplace, which he shares with the map’s engraver, Nicolas dela Cruz Bagay.

Justin de Dios said the details of the map, “reminds us of how rich our history is and the importance of being a Filipino.”

“Through this map, we see the Philippines through the eyes of the people who came before us. Like our song ‘What?’ along with its music video, celebrates our identity and empowers us to raise our flag in pride,” SB19’s Stell Ajero said.

More educational campaign

The turnover is part of the AIJC’s campaign titled, “Mapa Natin, Kwento Natin,” which emphasizes the importance of understanding our history and cultural heritage in shaping our national identity and protecting our rights and our territory.

The AIJC will soon launch training programs for teachers on the map’s significance as a vital resource for education and cultural preservation.

In his acceptance speech SB19’s leader Pablo said they have met with many Filipinos during their world tour who felt connected with their Filipino identity through their songs.

He added, “we promise to honor this responsibility, serving as a bridge between our rich history and the modern Filipino spirit.”

Ken Suson, for his part, encouraged all Filipinos to be part of something bigger: “Tinatawag tayo ng ating bayan na alalahanin ang ating mga ninuno at ang kanilang mga pakikibaka para sa kalayaang tinatamasa natin ngayon.”

(We are called by our country to remember our ancestors and their struggle for the freedom that we enjoy today.) (JJE, RTS)