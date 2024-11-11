Mother of ‘Bloody Sunday’ victim demands justice for slain activists

By JACINTO LINGATONG

MANILA — “My daughter and son-in-law fought for the people, but they were killed like criminals. We will not stop until justice is served.”

Rosenda Lemita, mother of Chai Lemita-Evangelista, expressed her frustration at a press conference on Nov. 9 organized by Hustisya in Quezon City.

Chai and her husband, Ariel Evangelista, were among the nine activists killed in the Bloody Sunday raids on March 7, 2021. This was during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2022.

The Bloody Sunday raids were carried out by joint military and police officers as part of their counterinsurgency operations in the Southern Tagalog region.

Chai and Ariel, who were known for their advocacy work defending the rights of fishers and farmers in Batangas, were killed in front of their son who was then eight years old.

“Their fight for land and livelihood cost them their lives,” Lemita said. She stressed that her family was subjected to harassment and intimidation even before Bloody Sunday.

As residents of Hacienda Looc in Batangas, they already faced repeated arrests, together with Lemita’s husband and daughter Alaiza, both of whom are facing trumped-up terrorism financing charges.

Years after Bloody Sunday, Lemita and other families of the victims still wait for justice. “We have lost hope in our justice system,” she said, explaining why they filed a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

They said that the Department of Justice (DOJ), under Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla failed to hold the police accountable.

Lemita said that the Bloody Sunday killings resemble tactics used in Duterte’s war on drugs where officers claim “nanlaban” (fought back) to justify killings.

She named police officials Lito Patay and former police chief Debold Sinas as those who ordered the Bloody Sunday raids. “They called it a legitimate operation, but it was a planned attack on activists.”

“We’re ready to testify before the QuadComm as victims of extrajudicial killings,” Lemita said, stressing that they want Duterte and those responsible to face investigation. For these families, the government’s “nanlaban” excuse is not just for the drug war but also for silencing activists.

“Chai and Ariel were not terrorists. We, the victims, are not terrorists. We serve the people,” she said, criticizing Duterte’s administration for its lack of respect for people’s rights. “Our complaint to the UN, our speaking here today—this is not just for us. It’s for all activists and victims killed by the Duterte regime. These police operations aren’t law enforcement; they’re repression.”

The families of Bloody Sunday victims continue their fight for justice, determined to hold those responsible accountable. With their case now before international bodies, they said that they will not stop until justice is served. (JJE, RTS, DAA)