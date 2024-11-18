2 cases against 3 youth activists dismissed

By AIZEL MAE TUGALON

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Two complaints filed against two students of Polytechnic University of the Philippines and a youth activist were dismissed by the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for insufficiency of evidence.

“I am happy that two of the three cases filed against us by Manila Police were dismissed. It proves that the police have no sufficient evidence for these cases,” one of the three students, Krizia, told Bulatlat.

Krizia and the two other youth activists requested anonymity for security reasons.

The case stemmed when the three students were arrested two days before the commemoration of martial law on suspicion of vandalism. They were released on Sept. 24 “for further investigation.”

On Nov. 14, the malicious mischief and disobedience to a person in authority charges were dismissed for insufficiency of evidence. The prosecutor, however, insists that it finds probable cause on the alleged violation of Manila City Ordinance No. 8609 or Anti-Vandalism.

The first hearing is set on Dec. 6 at the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 16.

“The arresting officer has no evidence or even pictures that we committed vandalism…He said that he caught us in the act but we were just walking along España.” Krizia explained.

“We did nothing wrong and we did not violate the law. We will not be scared. We will stand against the remaining case until it is dismissed,” Krizia said. (JJE, RTS)