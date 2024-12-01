Balik-Tanaw | No one knows when, but the signs of time

DSS. NORMA P. DOLLAGA

Kasimbayan

When I was growing up, we had a Sunday School song that goes like this:

“I’m gonna fly, fly fly, up in the sky sky sky, Praise the Lord!

I’m gonna zoom, zoom zoom, around the room, room, room,

Praise the Lord!

When the gates are open wide, I’m gonna sit by Jesus side!

I’m gonna fly fly fly…”

That song became problematic as I grew older. While there were many of us who sang that song, my imagination led me to problematize the idea that we must be competing to be seated at his side.

Only two will win, because Jesus has only two sides. The song speaks of the coming of Jesus, and wherever the gate is, it will be opened, and only two will be seated at the sides of Jesus. Where are the rest of us to sit? Are there only TWO people–out of countless multitudes who have ever existed–to be favored by Jesus?

There is also a political aspect to this song. The one nearest to Jesus must have the power, with a position of privilege. Patronage politics have been hidden within the lines and melody of the song. This is the sort of politics Jesus rebuked his disciples for, when they were requesting him to give them the privilege of sitting at his right and left side (Mark 10:35-45), and it is exactly what he would rebuke us for in the present day.

What is this second coming all about?

Our Gospel reading this first Sunday of Advent is intriguing. How can we connect this to our preparation for the Messiah’s birthday on Christmas, and to our preparations for the second coming–the End of Days, as some people believe it will be?

If the situation is kind and peaceful, you do NOT need to wait for the return of Christ.

We long for his return because we deeply hope for a world filled with love and justice; a world made perfect in a lasting and enduring peace for humanity and the whole of creation.

Christ coming again means a fulfillment of promise of his reign.

That is a terrifying prospect for those who have been comfortable with acts of violence and exploitation. It is alarming for those who legally and illegally rob the poor so that they can live in affluence. For these people, it would be the End of Days for their anomalous, scandalizing lives.

“But woe to you who are rich,

for you have already received your comfort.

25 Woe to you who are well fed now,

for you will go hungry.

Woe to you who laugh now,

for you will mourn and weep.

26 Woe to you when everyone speaks well of you,

for that is how their ancestors treated the false prophets. ( Luke 6:24-26)

They do not anticipate the coming reign of Christ (a.k.a. God’s justice).

If we read our Christmas stories and pray everyday, we know that Herod wanted to murder the Messiah. He executed the children – the budding perceived enemies of his empire. He did not want a Messiah who will liberate the people from unspeakable miseries .

The coming of Christ is the hope of those who suffer the most:

“Blessed are you who are poor,

for yours is the kingdom of God.

21 Blessed are you who hunger now,

for you will be satisfied.

Blessed are you who weep now,

for you will laugh.

22 Blessed are you when people hate you,

when they exclude you and insult you

and reject your name as evil,

because of the Son of Man. (Luke 6:21-22)

This HOPE is dangerous! It is a threat for the rulers and makers of an unjust order.

Yet, the coming reign of Christ (a.k.a. God’s justice) is inevitable. It is as sure as the rising of the sun, moon and stars. It is as radical as the roaring and tossing of the sea.

No one knows when it will happen. But signs have been given.

We will know, when the empire is shaken and it can no longer rule through greed, despair, and corruption.

We will know, when faith becomes flesh in actions and movements of the victims of the empire.

We will know, when hope becomes flesh among people whom Jesus exalted as the blessed ones.

We will know, when love becomes flesh in the struggles of the poor for their salvation and liberation.

