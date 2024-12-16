NEWS IN PICTURES | Veloso family prays for clemency in a week-long vigil

The family of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino migrant worker who has been on death row in Indonesia for almost 15 years, attended the first day of Simbang Gabi in Baclaran Church to pray for Mary Jane’s safe return and full clemency.

Mary Jane’s accounts reveal the realities of Filipino migrant workers who are victimized by human traffickers. Mary Jane’s family and supporters call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grant her clemency in the form of absolute pardon.

The Indonesian government initially granted the family a compassionate visit in Jakarta. However, since the transfer has already started, the compassionate visit was cancelled which prompted the family to attend the mass instead.

“Though we will no longer be able to visit Mary Jane, we are thankful in praying now because her transfer has started. We are also hoping that we can be together at home with Mary Jane this Christmas,” said Celia Veloso, mother of Mary Jane, in Filipino.

Migrant rights group Migrante International and the Task Force to Save Mary Jane Veloso announced a week-long vigil in Baclaran Church, starting December 16, coinciding the first day of Simbang Gabi.

“In and out of church, we will continue to pray and ceaselessly fight to end the suffering of Mary Jane Veloso and all victims of human trafficking,” said Josie Pingkihan, Deputy Secretary General of Migrante International.

Mary Jane is currently being transferred to Jakarta from the Yogyakarta Women’s Correctional Institution in Wonosari, Yogyakarta. The family received the notice from the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of Undersecretary for Migration Affairs.

The family of Mary Jane and Migrante International also attended the International Human Rights Day (IHRD) protest at Liwasang Bonifacio on December 10.

“As a victim of human trafficking, Mary Jane Veloso should not step foot inside a prison when she comes here to the Philippines. The support for her immediate granting of clemency and freedom is broad and broadening still,” said Migrante International in a statement. (RTS)

Photos by Migrante International

Text by Dominic Gutoman