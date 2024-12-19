From tambay to tibak: ‘Jolly’ Chakoy committed to defending human rights

“Chakoy is like a teddy bear. He’s like a marshmallow. He’s very approachable and not intimidating…He has a welcoming and warm aura.”

By AIZEL MAE TUGALON

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Alexander Philip Abinguna or ‘Chakoy’ to people who know him is a Bachelor of Science in Management graduate of University of the Philippines Tacloban.

In 2020, Chakoy became the youngest member of Karapatan’s National Council that represents the Region 8 chapter. He was then working full time as coordinator in Katungod Sinirangan Bisayas, Karapatan Eastern Visayas chapter before he was arrested on February 7, 2020 on trumped-up charges.

Activist journey

Chakoy was a tambay (bystander) before he became a tibak (activist). He used to hang out in a store near UP Tacloban where activists would join him. He later started joining their activities.

He became a member of the League of Filipino Students (LFS) Metro Tacloban in 2017. He was in charge of the logistics for protest actions. After a few months, he became the group’s chairperson.

“His level of commitment is incomparable to others.” Dessa Mae Manaog, a fellow activist in UP Tacloban, said in an online interview with Bulatlat. “It’s impressive and surprising.”

Chakoy, whose usual get-up is a t-shirt, shorts, and sometimes slippers, likes to joke. “He loves telling puns or anything corny. It’s not really that funny, but since he is the one delivering it, you end up laughing anyway,” Manaog said. “Chakoy is like a teddy bear. He’s like a marshmallow. He’s very approachable and not intimidating…He has a welcoming and warm aura.”

Through educational discussions, protest actions, and integration with the communities, especially the farmers, Chakoy’s commitment to the struggle for change further deepened.

Full-time human rights defender

After his graduation, Chakoy decided to work full-time for peasant group Sagupa Sinirangan Bisaya. He spent a year there before deciding to join Katungod SB.

“What’s probably amazing about him is his commitment. Because, of course, when you’re a fresh graduate, the first thing you think about is how you can help your family and how you can find a job,” Karapatan legal counsel Maria Sol Taule said.

As a human rights defender, Chakoy provided paralegal support to political prisoners and conducted fact-finding missions to militarized communities in Eastern Visayas.

“He is jolly and energetic. Unlike others of his age, you can see when he works, he doesn’t seem burdened by many things. He looks very willing and dedicated to his work although the work of a human rights worker is tough,” Taule added.

Trumped-up charges

On February 7, 2020, Chakoy, along with other four human rights workers, dubbed the Tacloban 5, were arrested in a series of raids by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG). Pieces of evidence such as firearms and explosives were planted.

Chakoy was charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives and is still detained at the Tacloban City Jail. The case of Tacloban 5 has dragged on in court as hearings are continuously suspended and additional charges are being filed in an attempt to prolong the imprisonment of Chakoy and two others who were not allowed to post bail.

Despite the frustrations after the arrest, and considering the delay of the hearings, “Chakoy is still in high spirits when you talk to him. He’s the same person we knew, always jolly. That’s his attitude,” Taule said.

“Earlier in 2023, I was still able to talk to him. He would call me and it seemed like nothing had changed with Kuya Chakoy. He’s still the same, bubbly as ever, like a long-distance friend,” Manaog said. (RTS, RVO, DAA)