Bayan Muna slams proposed LRT fare hike amid record poverty levels

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Heartless and unconscionable.

This is how former Bayan Muna representative Ferdinand Gaite described the Light Rail Manila Corporation’s (LRMC) petition for fare increase amid the high self-rated poverty survey which hit a 21-year high.

“LRMC’s timing couldn’t be more callous. They’re seeking fare hikes that could reach up to P12.50 (less than $1) per ride when 63% of Filipino families are already struggling to make ends meet. This is the highest poverty rate we’ve seen in two decades, yet they want to burden commuters even more,” Gaite said in a statement.

Gaite pointed out that the proposed increase would severely impact the working-class commuters.

For short-distance trips, the proposed increase of the LRMC is P8.65. The current rate for short distance trips in LRT 1 is P15. For mid-distance trips, the increase is P6.02, long-distance trips have P12.50 increase while the maximum fare will be from P45 to P60.

This is despite the approval of the Department of Transportation of LRMC’s petition to increase ticket prices at the LRT-1 and LRT-2 in 2023.

“These are not just numbers. For minimum wage earners who rely on the LRT daily, this means less food on the table, less money for basic necessities. How can LRMC justify another fare hike when they just increased rates?” Gaite questioned.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan also opposed LRMC’s petition to increase fare. The group said the LRMC is invoking a provision in the privatization contract that allows them a regular, guaranteed fare hike when their notional fare is higher than the actual fare.

“They even say that they do not need to justify the increase because it is a contractual obligation. This shows how grossly disadvantageous the contract is to the public,” the group said in a statement.

They added that a P10 increase per trip translates to an additional P20 expense per day, an additional P100 per week and additional P400 per month. They lament however, that with this additional amount, wages have not substantially increased and inflation has quickened by the end of 2024.

“The private operators are citing ‘improved’ services and claim that the fare hike is accepted by commuters. In the end, whether there are improvements or not, the private operators claim they are entitled to a fare hike. We oppose these onerous terms,” Bayan said.

“We also call out the DoTr ‘hearings’ wherein the applicants and the so-called DoTr Rail Regulatory Unit go through the motions of minimum compliance with due process requirements even if the fare hike appears to be a done deal under the existing concession agreement. Bayan received the invitation to the hearing at 1:00 am on January 8. The hearing is scheduled on January 9 at 9:00 am,” they added.

Bayan Muna called on the DoTr to reject LRMC’s petition.

“We demand that the DOTr reject this anti-poor petition. The government should be finding ways to ease the burden of the Filipino people, not adding to their hardships. Public transportation is a basic service, not a luxury,” Gaite said. (RVO)