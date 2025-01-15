Cagayan de Oro artist harassed while performing silent protest during Iglesia Ni Cristo rally

By FRANCK DICK ROSETE

Bulatlat.com

CAGAYAN DE ORO — A known local artist was allegedly harassed by some police while performing a silent protest through a contemporary street play during the national rally for peace mobilized by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) in Cagayan de Oro on Monday, January 13.

Kagay-anon artist Nicolas Aca narrated that at least three police personnel were allegedly holding him and trying to drag him out from the crowd in the middle of his performance within Plaza Divisoria. He expressed dismay, as this was the first time he was harassed since he started doing such performances in early 2000.

“The foul there was when they touched me and tried to drag me out,” Aca told Bulatlat, saying that the police could not provide a clear response when asking for his violation. “I told them it’s my artistic freedom; it’s my right.”

In a Facebook post, Aca, who also sits as the chairperson of the City Historical Commission, said that he made the performance that “encourages everyone to question religious authority and understand the difference between true peace and what is being pushed onto us.”

During his play, he wore a black outfit that expresses his grief over the current struggle faced by Filipinos, while the chain around his neck symbolizes the unbreakable difficulties encountered by the people. He also covered his head with a red cloth, which denotes hope amid the chaos.

The known artist decided to perform after seeing the rally in Quirino Grandstand in Manila, as he realized how organized the INC movement was, but hoping that it should not be political.

Thousands of INC members occupied the Plaza Divisoria in Cagayan De Oro City on Monday, highlighting their calls to the Philippine government. However, it can also be observed that several Duterte-allied incumbent and former officials were seen attending the rally, specifically in Manila.

Aca’s performance expressed a critique on “how religion can bind devotees to their leaders’ agenda as if in chains.”

Carlos Isagani Zarate, executive vice president of Bayan Muna, asserted that Aca’s case is a clear violation of his constitutional rights. “The Constitution protects his right to do so, just as it protects the INC members’ right to express themselves during the rally.”

Aca clarified that he was not detained, but his group was coordinating with the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office as they want a public apology. (AMU,RVO)