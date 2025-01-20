News in Pictures | Bayan Muna protest oil price hike

Following the three-consecutive oil price hikes after new year, Bayan Muna held a protest in Petron gasoline station in Philcoa, Quezon City today, Jan. 20.

“This is a continuous merciless attack on consumers who are already burdened with multiple price hikes at the start of 2025,” Former Bayan Muna Congressman Carlos Isagani Zarate said in a statement.

The group called for the removal of VAT on oil products and electricity and regulation of oil industry.

Text by Aizel Mae Tugalon
Photos courtesy of Bayan Muna

