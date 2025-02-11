Bicolano youth denounce Villafuerte’s outburst vs campus publication

By LOU CUARTO

Bulatlat.com

NAGA CITY – The outburst of Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. LRay Villafuerte over a campus publication’s local preference survey has resulted in malicious comments, harassment and intimidation.

Solidarity and support calling for the protection of student publications and accountability from authorities poured in from different campus publications and university councils in the Bicol region against Villafuerte who is running for governor.

Last February 7, The SPARK, student publication of Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges (CSPC), released the results of their 2025 Midterm Elections Online Preference Poll where Villafuerte only got 30.1% preference (or 150 votes) while another gubernatorial bet Bong Rodriguez got 43% (214 votes).

Villafuerte questioned the validity of the student-led survey, stressing that the publication and its staff are peddling “fake news” by posting a “fake survey” with “fake results.” He claimed that the poll is wrong and biased because the 498 respondents does not represent the 14,000-student population.

However, experts said that the numbers were correct and even exceeded the ideal sample size using Cochran’s formula.

“Kung gusto talaga nating malaman kung sino ang gusto ng mga estudyante sa CSPC sa pagka-gobernador, nang sure at hindi hula-hula lang, kailangan nating mag-survey ng at least 374 students mula sa 14,000. Ito ay base sa 95% confidence level at ±5% margin error, na standard sa mga elections survey,” Nico Olarte wrote in a Facebook post.

(If we really want to know the pulse of CSPC students for the gubernatorial elections, we need to survey at least 374 students out of 14,000. This is based on a 95% confidence level and a ±5% margin of error, which is standard in election surveys.)

He further explained, “However, since the controversial gubernatorial survey results were from 498 respondents taken from 14,000 population, it’s even beyond 95%, this is based on ~97% confidence level. Pwedeng mas reliable ang results compared to 374 (the results could be more reliable as compared to 374).”

The editors of the publication also clarified that given it was a mock election, no sampling method was used. Instead, the Google Form which contained the mock poll was publicly posted on the Facebook page of the publication, giving the discretion to their students. Additionally, only verified students using the official CSPC email can access the said form.

“Just like elections, all registered voters – which in our case, all verified students (of CSPC) – have the choice whether to participate or not,” said the editor.

The administration of CSPC published its official statement, highlighting that such a survey was part of the ‘independent journalistic activities’ of the publication and was therefore conducted without consulting them. The administration also discredited the poll, saying that it was “neither comprehensive nor reflective” of the student body’s pulse and the institution’s official position.

The survey was later taken down by the Editorial Board as demanded by the administration but resurfaced again on the same day after they attended a dialogue with the school officials.

Online meltdown

In another social media post on February 8, Villafuerte accused The SPARK Associate Editor Fernan Matthew Enimedez of being biased. The post also contained the full name of the editor along with his picture where some of his family members were seen.

“Halatang biased at may kinikilingan at kinakampihan eto si Fernan Matthew at ang The SPARK Publication dahil mismo mga tulong ng pamilya Villafuerte sa CSPC ay never nila pig publicize o mention man lang,” Villafuerte said.

(It is obvious that Fernan Matthew and TheSPARK Publication are biased because they never publicized or even mentioned the help of the Villafuerte family to CSPC.)

Bicolano netizens expressed concern over said posts, condemning Villafuerte for inappropriate behavior and conduct unbecoming of a leader.

“The CSPC-Supreme Student Council believes that this alarming action should never be tolerated from someone in public service,” the council said in their official statement, while expressing dismay over the official statement released by the CSPC administration as it lacks accountability and attacks the fundamental principles of democracy.

Villafuerte further enumerated the projects and assistance their family extended over the years to the institution, including infrastructure projects and the launching of Bagong Pilipinas caravan where President Bongbong Marcos was invited.

‘Unseat the Villafuertes’

For almost 40 years, the Villafuerte clan had Camarines Sur as their turf. But due to the recent political tantrums of the 56-year-old congressman, the dynasty gained nationwide scrutiny allowing Bicolanos to further amplify their call for better public service and for an end to the long-running dynasty in the province.

“It is a major red flag that they muzzle people’s constitutional rights just because their ego is hurt,” Reinnard Balonzo, chairperson of the College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) Bicol said in an interview, condemning the political dynasties and demagogues in Camarines Sur which contribute to the growing campus press freedom violations in the region.

The CEGP Bicol initiated an online General Assembly last February 9 which was attended by several Bicolano student publications and student councils to plan out their campaign regarding their call for accountability and protection and to provide support for peers. To date, numerous organizations have released their statements in solidarity with The SPARK, including the CSPC Faculty Association, Inc. and Student Regents in the Bicol Region. Moreover, the issue inspired other campus publications to also conduct mock elections in their respective universities.

In response to the controversy, the Editorial Board released a statement affirming the validity of the mock survey and condemning the blatant attack against their staff and his family.

“This attempt to discredit and tarnish the name of our staff is not only unethical but a direct violation of his rights as a Filipino. TheSPARK also denies all allegations of being biased. We are in no business of getting paid nor do we plan to do so,” the publication said in a post.

Following the counteraction of the youth, the CSPC administration released a second statement on February 10, stating the administration’s official stand on press freedom and support for students. “The CSPC Administration is actively coordinating with relevant authorities and stakeholders to address concerns arising from the issue to protect the rights and security of our students.” (RTS, DAA)