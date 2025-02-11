Groups denounce attack vs student-led poll in Camarines Sur

By FRANCK DICK ROSETE

Bulatlat.com

CAGAYAN DE ORO — “Student publications play a significant role in representing the youth and amplifying their voices on issues that matter.”

This was emphasized by The Crusader Publication, the official student publication of Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan, in a statement, denouncing Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymond Villafuerte’s attack against a legitimate gubernatorial preference poll among students led by The SPARK, the student publication of Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges (CSPC).

The Crusader stressed that student publications have duties to deliver factual information, pointing out that it is not their responsibility to favor any public official or even their school administrations. “Any attempts of suppression towards campus press are undemocratic. It is an attack on the fundamental right to expression, curtailing the freedom of the press.”

In December 2024, The SPARK conducted a midterm elections preference poll among enrolled students of CSPC Nabua Campus. It has a sample size of 549 respondents from the school’s population of 13,936 for the first semester. However, only 498 respondents voted for their bet in the gubernatorial race.

The voting was being done through a Google Form posted on the publication’s official Facebook page.

The results were posted on the same social media platform on February 7, showing that 43 percent voted for Bong Rodriguez of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) while Villafuerte got 30.1 percent of the votes, with 26.9 percent of the respondents still undecided.

In a Facebook post, the Camarines Sur legislator called the poll a “fake survey,” saying that it is questionable because of the method being used.

Read: Bicolano youth denounce Villafuerte’s outburst vs campus publication

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) believes that the incumbent official’s action is a direct attack against the freedom of expression and information of the CSPC constituents, stressing that harassment faced by student publications shows a “non-isolated issue of censorship” that deprives the people’s right to know.

“Ultimately, the campus press’ ability to spark discussions and politicize its constituents proves that administrations fear the power of genuine student representation,” the group said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said Villafuerte’s tantrum “is a preview and a reminder of what journalists face during elections and a disgusting illustration of how comfortable entrenched power is with pressuring the press,” calling all academic institutions to uphold freedom of speech and expression.

The NUJP also condemned the congressman’s accusations that The Spark associate editor Fernan Matthew Enimedez of being biased.

“Villafuerte is free to disagree with the results of the mock elections conducted by Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges official student publication, The SPARK, but posting a staffer’s name and photo knowing this makes them a target (of) his supporters is beyond the pale,” the NUJP’s statement read.

Villafuerte stated in the same Facebook post that Enimedez is a clear supporter of former Vice President Leni Robredo. Relatively, Rodriguez — who garnered the highest votes in The SPARK survey — used to be the regional campaign manager of Robredo.

“While the Villafuerte name may be on a CSPC building, the family does not own the school, much less its community,” the NUJP added. (RTS)