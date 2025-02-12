Church, environmental groups and other sectors join fight for small fishers’ rights

By JONAH KAYGUAN

Bulatlat.com



Metro Manila – Fisherfolk groups, coalitions, and institutions held the National Assembly of Fisherfolk at the University of the Philippines College of Social Work and Community Development (UP-CSWCD), February 4, to echo the call to uphold small-scale fishers’ preferential rights within municipal waters.

Members from fisherfolk groups across the Philippines representing fishing hotspots in Southern Tagalog, the Visayas, and Mindanao were joined by environmental groups members of the academe and representatives of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC). The assembly was designed to coordinate responses from the municipal fisherfolk sector and strengthen a multisectoral approach following a Supreme Court ruling allowing commercial fishing vessels to operate within the 15-kilometer municipal water zone.

In a decision that stunned small-scale fishers late last year, the First Division of the Philippine Supreme Court (SC) upheld a Malabon Regional Trial Court ruling in favor of commercial fishing operator Mercidar, effectively declaring key provisions of the Fisheries Code unconstitutional.

Ruperto B. Aleroza, NAPC vice chairperson for the Basic Sectors and Artisanal Fisherfolk Sectoral Council (NAPC-AFSC) Sectoral Representative expressed his frustration. “We simply cannot accept the Supreme Court’s decision,” he said. “This is not only the fight of our fishers. This involves everyone down the line: from the fishers, the drivers, the dock workers, and even the taxes we pay. It involves everyone,” Aleroza, who is also the chairperson of the Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan (PKSK), said.

“We are starting to question our government, especially DA-BFAR [Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources], where does your heart lie?” asked Pablo “Ka Pabs” Rosales, leader of PANGISDA-PILIPINAS. “It seems that it [government] favors the big commercial operations when they failed to answer the Court on the petition of Mercidar Fishing Corporation.”

Far-reaching impacts

Arida Yusuf, NAPC council member from Maguindanao Del Norte, expressed her worries about the SC ruling: “We have to fight for our municipal waters. Not only will our husbands lose their jobs, but also us women too,” said Yusuf, who is also a member of a local multipurpose cooperative in Maguindanao, where women play a vital role in processing and preparing fish for retail.

“Even if we live in BARMM and enjoy a certain degree of autonomy, this is a national-level policy that will still affect us,” Yusuf said.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has an economy that heavily relies on income generated from the fishing sector. Certain BARMM provinces such as Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, and Sulu, are especially at risk once the ruling takes effect.

“The tribes around here, almost 80% of them depend on the sea,” said Samson Sarawi, NAPC regional coordinator for Tawi-Tawi. “We cannot simply allow commercial fishing to enter our waters because the impact on them will be severe. It will affect us for generations.”

In a region colored by war and conflict, the decision to allow commercial operations within municipal waters puts local fishers and commercial operators on a collision course. If the SC ruling is not reversed, Sarawi warned that conflict will very likely arise. “We are closely monitoring this Supreme Court decision. We hope that it is reversed, but if not, we are ready to protect our municipal waters because it is our right to protect our livelihood.”

In Zamboanga City, fishers are also bracing for when the ruling takes effect. Abdul Aziz, president of the Zamboanga Online Dried Fish Sellers Association, illustrates the already dire status of fisherfolk in the city. “The price of basic commodities such as fuel are cutting into our income. Market prices for fish are also low right now. Most fishers earn just enough to buy food, let alone pay for their children’s schooling.”

“The fishers are getting old and having a hard time convincing the next generation to take up fishing,” said Aziz. “They are broke and losing their spirit.”

Meanwhile, Lica Rayel of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), underscored the municipal fishers’ role in alleviating food insecurity and in stopping the rapid degradation of coastal and marine ecosystems.” She said that fish stocks are in rapid decline and fisherfolk continue to be further marginalized.

Catholic Church in solidarity with fisherfolk

In a related development, eight archbishops, including Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of the Diocese of Kalookan and 48 clergymen signed a Pastoral Statement, February 1, calling for the protection of municipal fishers’ preferential rights. “We will not stand idly by while the sanctity of creation and the dignity of our fisherfolk are undermined,” the statement read. “This ruthless competition over limited marine resources will only get worse with this decision.”

The statement was read by Rev. Gerardo A. Alminaza, D.D. at the Mary, Queen of Peace Shrine along EDSA. A conference was also held together with Leonardo Montemayor, former Agriculture Secretary and president of the Federation of Free Farmers, Atty. Gloria Ramos, vice president of OCEANA Philippines, Aeron Escarial, representing PAMALAKAYA-PILIPINAS, Atty. Argel Cabatbat, MAGSASAKA-Partylist representative, and Mayette Bugaoan, LAIKO board secretary.

“The problem [of our fishers] is embedded. It’s systemic. No one should be left behind and so we should all fight this issue. Let’s all think of the poorest of the poor and the marginalized,” said Alminaza.

“Is there hope?” he asked. “Of course. As long as we all unite.” (RVO)