Bayan Muna decries LRT fare hike as ‘anti-people’

MANILA — Progressive group Bayan Muna staged a protest in front of LRT Monumento station on February 21, denouncing the upcoming LRT-1 fare hike set to take effect on April 2, 2025. The increase will raise the minimum fare to 20 and the maximum single-journey fare to P55, which the group slammed as anti-people and an additional burden on commuters.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) approved the fare adjustment, which increases the boarding fare from P13.29 to P16.25, while the per-kilometer rate will rise from P1.21 to P 1.47. This means commuters traveling the full length of LRT-1 will have to pay up to P55 for a single-journey ticket and P52 for stored-value cardholders, marking an increase of P10 and P9, respectively.

The government and the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) argued that the fare hike is necessary to support operational costs, system upgrades, and the ongoing LRT-1 Cavite Extension project.

Bayan Muna has opposed the fare increase, arguing it will hit low-income earners the hardest, particularly minimum wage workers, students, and daily commuters, who rely on LRT-1 for affordable transportation. The group criticized the government for approving the increase despite the rising cost of living and stagnant wages.

Former Bayan Muna Representative and third nominee Ferdinand Gaite condemned the fare hike, calling it another form of economic oppression against the working class. “When workers demand significant wage increases, the government presents excuses. But, when big capitalists ask for hikes, approval comes swiftly and without hesitation,” Gaite said in Filipino.

The group demanded the immediate suspension of the fare hike implementation and called for a thorough review of the fare adjustment mechanism, which they argue consistently favors private concessionaires over public interest.

“We call on the public to join us in opposing this anti-people fare increase. We cannot just let this happen while the prices of goods continue to rise, further burdening the people with additional transportation costs,” Gaite said.

Bayan Muna has consistently opposed fare increases in public transportation. As early as January this year, the group had already slammed the proposed fare hike, linking it to worsening poverty levels in the country. (RTS, RVO)