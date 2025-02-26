Groups oppose liquefied natural gas plant project in Lanao del Norte town

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Concerned groups expressed strong opposition to an energy company’s plan to construct a 600-megawatt liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant in Barangay Tacub, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte.

The Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), the Tacub Homeless Initiatives in Keeping its Rights (THINK), and other civil society groups submitted a petition to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Northern Mindanao in Cagayan de Oro on February 21, urging the agency to prioritize public health and environmental protection.

In a statement, PMCJ Mindanao Coordinator Rara Ada said the government should consider identifying eco-friendly alternatives to meet the project’s purpose. “As the climate crisis worsens, we should take care of what’s left of our planet and environment.”

The plan, which is under the project name GNPower Kauswagan LNG Combined Cycle Power Plant by the energy company GNPower Ltd. Co., is listed as one of the indicative power projects in Mindanao as of December 2024, according to the Department of Energy (DOE). It has a target commercial operation in December 2029.

In a Manila Standard report in July 2021, the DOE already approved the plan’s grid impact study, an assessment that would determine if a power grid is feasible enough for new connections.

Potential impacts

LNG is a natural gas that has been liquefied through a cooling process, while an LNG power plant also uses LNG as fuel to generate electricity.

The Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED) published a December 2023 report, highlighting the potential impact of every phase of an LNG project on the marine and coastal ecology, water quality, and the people in a community.

The report noted that the construction of an offshore LNG infrastructure could possibly result in the loss of marine habitats and coral cover; it may increase turbidity due to sedimentation, and there might be potential oil and grease contamination.

As a result, people nearby may be hindered from accessing wildlife and fishing grounds.

On the other hand, operational LNG facilities, according to the same CEED report, could potentially create ignitable gas clouds due to a rapid LNG spill, and there is a probable risk of accidents.

One of its recommendations was the need for outlining ecologically valuable areas that should be declared as “no-go” zones for LNG terminals, pointing out that “not all critical marine habitats or biodiversity hotspots are declared as protected seascapes under the ENIPAS (Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System).”

Because of this, these areas are at risk for the development of harmful industries.

Another power plant

THINK President Rosalinda Gentiles Calaca stressed that constructing an LNG power plant in addition to the existing coal-fired plant in the area poses serious concerns to nearby communities. “An additional fossil gas plant should not be allowed,” she added.

Calaca refers to the 4 x 138-megawatt clean coal-fired plant located in Barangays Libertad and Tacub in Kauswagan town, which was developed by the same energy company.

The construction of the port of the coal-fired plant, PMCJ said, has affected a fish sanctuary, resulting in a huge negative impact on fisherfolk’s livelihood.

“The fish sanctuary there was out and erased. It caused the reduction of more than 60 percent of our fish catch, which dislocated our means of living,” said Alejandro Candilado, member of the Libertad Fishermen Association.

The group of residents and environmental advocates also expressed concerns on the plan’s possible impact on a nearby reserve, which is home to diverse species and plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

They urged DENR Northern Mindanao to respond to the potential threat that the proposed LNG power plant might bring. PMCJ said it has yet to receive a response from DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau as of this posting. (RTS, RVO)