Opinion | Shrinking civic spaces in the Asia-Pacific Region: Implications in national levels

“The shrinking of civic spaces in the Asia-Pacific region is a dire warning of the broader challenges faced by civil society at the national level. It is a call to action for governments to respect, protect, and fulfill the rights of civil society and people’s organizations to participate in decision-making processes.”

By MITCH TEOFILO

Bulatlat.com

In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed an alarming trend: the shrinking of civic spaces. This trend poses significant challenges not only at the regional level but also has far-reaching implications at the national level. The recent press statement from the Asia Pacific Regional CSO Engagement Mechanism (APRCEM) and insights from key civil society leaders underscore the urgency of defending civic spaces to reclaim the development agenda for the people.

On February 26, 2025, over 140 civil society representatives gathered in Bangkok, Thailand, for the Asia Pacific Peoples’ Forum on Sustainable Development. They adopted a collective statement titled “Reclaiming the Development Agenda for the People, Advancing Development Justice in Asia and the Pacific.” The APRCEM, a key facilitator of civil society engagement, participated in the 12th Asia Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) and highlighted the crucial role and contributions of civil society.

In a press statement, APRCEM emphasized the need to defend civic spaces and resist censorship and reprisals at regional and global levels. They also called out the harassment and threats faced by human rights defenders at local and national levels.

A recent incident saw a side-event organized by APWLD, OHCHR, ILO, and APRCEM requested to be canceled due to the use of human rights language. This side-event aimed to launch a regional report presenting evidence of 10 years of SDG implementation in Asia and the Pacific, on-the-ground stories on how the SDGs are implemented at the local level, and a feminist accountability map.

April Porteria, Programme Officer from Asia-Pacific Women, Law, and Development (APWLD), shed light on the broader implications of such censorship. “The cancellation of our side-event sends a chilling message,” she said. “If member states can instruct the cancellation of events at the regional level, it heightens surveillance, threats, and harassment at the national level.”

April emphasized, “We pushed back against what we see as clear censorship. After consulting with our co-organizers, we decided to pull out of the side-event entirely. We refuse to hold the event under such conditions.” She added that they had been sending letters of concern to ESCAP, but had not received a clear and acceptable response.

“The implications are severe,” April continued. “The very reason APRCEM was created is because of the challenges people’s organizations face at the national level. Many are excluded from Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) or other processes. The regional platform is meant to elevate these voices. If even this space is threatened, it exacerbates the repression at the national level.”

Maria Jennifer Guste of Council for People’s Development and Governance (CPDG) highlighted the impact of shrinking civic spaces on national-level civil society engagement. She noted that authoritarian governments, often backed by imperialist developed countries and local elites, suppress critical voices and curb civic spaces. “The attacks on civic spaces are not just a resurgence but a blatant assault, especially during economic and health crises,” Guste stated. She also pointed out the discriminatory impact on women, who form the majority of development workers. “These attacks on women as development actors are contrary to the goals of gender equality and non-discrimination.”

Cham Perez from Center for Women’s Resources (CWR) emphasized the need for civil society to consolidate its ranks and push back against shrinking civic spaces. “Reclaiming development starts at the communities where we work,” she asserted. “It’s important to share what has happened here and consolidate our ranks at the regional level. We need to be ready for the lead-up to the High-Level Political Forum and other processes.”

The shrinking of civic spaces in the Asia-Pacific region is a dire warning of the broader challenges faced by civil society at the national level. It is a call to action for governments to respect, protect, and fulfill the rights of civil society and people’s organizations to participate in decision-making processes. As the press statement from APRCEM aptly reminds us, the UN Charter begins with “We, the People.” It is imperative that civil society claims its rightful space in shaping the development agenda.

In the face of multiple crises, governments must listen to the grassroots and marginalized communities. Genuine sustainable development can only be achieved through democratic deliberations that recognize and address systemic barriers. Civil society organizations play a crucial role in this process, and their engagement must be free from censorship, discrimination, or violence.

As we continue to advocate for development justice, it is essential to remember that change begins with us. By uniting and asserting our rights, we can reclaim our spaces and drive the genuine transformation needed for a just and sustainable future. “Development Justice Now!” is not just a slogan but a clarion call for action.