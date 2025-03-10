News in Pictures | International Working Women’s Day

MANILA — On International Working Women’s Day, Gabriela National Alliance of Women leads a program at Liwasang Bonifacio, followed by a march to Mendiola, to expose worsening conditions faced by women under Ferdinand Marcos Jr. regime. Gabriela emphasized the government’s failure to address the rising costs of basic goods and services, which have made women and children more vulnerable to abuse, discrimination, and other forms of rights violations. Gabriela also highlighted the women-led struggle to amplify their voices and demands in parliament, workplaces, schools, communities, streets, and picketlines. Alongside progressive groups and women rights advocates, the program highlighted the solidarity with the striking workers of Nexperia Philippines and all women workers who continue to fight for their rights.

Text by Carlo Manalansan

Photos by Viggo Samargo/Bulatlat