DONATE
a
M

Close

Multimedia | News in Pictures
News in Pictures | In Cebu, progressives rally for justice following Duterte’s arrest
by Maverick Avila
March 11, 2025

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Central Visayas and other Cebu-based progressive groups stage a protest on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, hours after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.


Protesters welcome the arrest as a step toward justice for the thousands killed in Duterte’s bloody War on Drugs. Families of extrajudicial killing victims join the demonstration, demanding accountability for the abuses committed under his administration.

Photos and report by MAVERICK AVILA

SUPPORT BULATLAT.

BE A PATRON.

A community of readers and supporters that help us sustain our operations through microdonations for as low as $1.

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MORE FROM BULATLAT

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This