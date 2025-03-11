News in Pictures | In Cebu, progressives rally for justice following Duterte’s arrest

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Central Visayas and other Cebu-based progressive groups stage a protest on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, hours after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.



Protesters welcome the arrest as a step toward justice for the thousands killed in Duterte’s bloody War on Drugs. Families of extrajudicial killing victims join the demonstration, demanding accountability for the abuses committed under his administration.

Photos and report by MAVERICK AVILA