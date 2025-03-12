Rising up for justice

The sight of former President Rodrigo Duterte being arrested for alleged crimes against humanity evokes mixed emotions from the families of drug-related killings. They now feel joy and hope after many years of grief, anger and despair.

Several of them joined the protest actions in Manila, Laguna, Cebu, Iloilo, Baguio, and elsewhere to celebrate the historic victory. Most instrumental in bringing justice to their slain loved ones, their journey has never been easy.

In the first few years of the Duterte administration, victims of drug-related killings of “tokhang” and their families were publicly shamed. If they agreed to be interviewed, they would request anonymity. Fear was real as it may knock on their doorsteps.

The justification for the mass murder was repeatedly uttered from Malacañan Palace. In his first speech as president at a covered court in a slum area in Manila, Duterte vowed to eradicate drug users. The more the police and the vigilantes killed, the more he was pleased.

Slowly, the victims’ mothers, wives, sons, and daughters banded together. Wounded, they shared each other’s stories. Their lived experiences became the source of strength, their loved ones the source of courage. They are among the poorest of the poor, with neither powerful connections nor resources. The Church people, lawyers, journalists and activists stood with them until they decided to rise up for life and for rights.

They are the ones who made this happen. No thanks to the Marcos Jr administration for being passive, and for committing gross human rights violations sans the expletives.

Duterte and his minions could wail all they want but they can never drown the long and collective lament of families, especially of women compelled to confront problems such as how to feed their children, and how to hold the killers accountable. They have come to know that the Philippine National Police has been complicit, manufacturing evidence to fit the “nanlaban” (victims fought back) narrative. They have learned that the justice system is rotten to the core when the cases they filed were dismissed one by one. They witnessed how the politicians supported and applauded Duterte in the august halls of Congress.

The International Criminal Court, as they said, is their only hope.

Yesterday, the nation saw the light of justice after many years of darkness. We welcome it with tears, joy and hope.

Let us continue to rise up with all the victims, and let the trip to the Hague be the start of our healing as a nation traumatized by the terror that is Duterte.