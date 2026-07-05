Sunflower and sablay

UP graduates pose for a photo with sunflowers as they celebrate their graduation at UP Diliman. The annual sunflower season bloom has become a tradition that marks graduation season at UP Diliman.
Photo by Carlo Manalansan
UP graduates pose for a photo with sunflowers as they celebrate their graduation at UP Diliman. The annual sunflower season bloom has become a tradition that marks graduation season at UP Diliman.
Photo by Carlo Manalansan
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Carlo Manalansan started as Bulatlat’s photojournalist by accident. While his towering height (compared to average Filipinos) is an advantage, his eye for details makes his photographs always worthy of a second look. Now by choice, Carlo continues to offer his talent, even his quirks and tantrums, with the rest of the team.
Carlo Manalansan started as Bulatlat’s photojournalist by accident. While his towering height (compared to average Filipinos) is an advantage, his eye for details makes his photographs always worthy of a second look. Now by choice, Carlo continues to offer his talent, even his quirks and tantrums, with the rest of the team.
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