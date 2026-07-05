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Latest Stories | Photo of the Week
Sunflower and sablay
by Carlo Manalansan
July 5, 2026

UP graduates pose for a photo with sunflowers as they celebrate their graduation at UP Diliman. The annual sunflower season bloom has become a tradition that marks graduation season at UP Diliman.

Photo by Carlo Manalansan

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