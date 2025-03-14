DONATE
Politics & Governance
ICC rejects Medialdea’s ‘kidnapping’ claim

Screenshot

by Emily Vital
Published on Mar 14, 2025
Last Updated on Mar 14, 2025 at 11:56 pm

MANILA — The International Criminal Court (ICC) said that Rodrigo Duterte’s rights as an accused have been upheld, contrary to the claims by the former president’s counsel Salvador Medialdea.

During Duterte’s first appearance before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber 1  on Friday, Medialdea claimed that his client’s arrest was pure and simple kidnapping.

Medialdea asked the ICC to postpone the hearing next week, which the ICC rejected.

Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc said the next hearing is set on Sept 23 for the confirmation of charges against Duterte.

