News in Pictures | Europe-based progressives show solidarity with victims of rights violations under Duterte

MANILA – Chanting calls for accountability, human rights activists marched from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to the Scheveningen Prison, demanding justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) under the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, March 18.

The protest action was organized by various progressive groups based in The Netherlands, including Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), Migrante, Gabriela, Maya Solidarity, and other allied organizations.

Duterte is currently detained at Scheveningen Prison, facing charges before the ICC for crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and rape. The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I has found reasonable grounds to believe that Duterte is individually criminally responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator for these crimes, both as the former head of the notorious Davao Death Squad (DDS) and as the President of the Philippines during the brutal “war on drugs.”

International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) said that the arrest and trial of Duterte must lead to full accountability. The group also underscored that the arrest of Duterte comes after years of pressure from the brave families of the victims.

“The arrest of Duterte is just one piece of the puzzle. There are many more guilty of crimes against humanity who executed Duterte’s attacks on the Filipino people, and who must also be arrested,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP chairperson. “Former and current government officials like Eduardo Año, Harry Roque, Bato De La Rosa, and all those allegedly responsible for executing the crimes of Duterte and now Marcos.”

Philippines was a State Party to the Rome Statute of the ICC from November 1, 2011, until its formal withdrawal on March 17, 2018. However, the ICC maintains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member, allowing investigations and prosecutions for offenses committed within that period.

Text by DOMINIC GUTOMAN

Photos by JON BUSTAMANTE