TWIPH | US-Ph Military Bases Agreement of 1947

This week in people’s history, balikan natin ang pagpirma sa U.S.-Philippines Military Bases Agreement (MBA) noong March 14, 1947—isang kasunduang umano’y magtitiyak ng seguridad ng bansa. Pero sa realidad, nagdala ito ng pang-aabuso at pananatili ng impluwensyang kolonyal ng Amerika. Ano nga ba ang naging epekto nito, at bakit hanggang ngayon ay may presensya pa rin ang U.S. military sa ating teritoryo?
Jo Maline is a storyteller at heart, weaving poems and visuals that amplify the voice of the masses. A hopeless romantic soul, they also find time to sing with the People’s Choir.
