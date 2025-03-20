DONATE
a
M

Close

Multimedia | This Week in People's History | Video
TWIPH | US-Ph Military Bases Agreement of 1947
by Jo Maline Mamangun
March 20, 2025

This week in people’s history, balikan natin ang pagpirma sa U.S.-Philippines Military Bases Agreement (MBA) noong March 14, 1947—isang kasunduang umano’y magtitiyak ng seguridad ng bansa. Pero sa realidad, nagdala ito ng pang-aabuso at pananatili ng impluwensyang kolonyal ng Amerika. Ano nga ba ang naging epekto nito, at bakit hanggang ngayon ay may presensya pa rin ang U.S. military sa ating teritoryo?

SUPPORT BULATLAT.

BE A PATRON.

A community of readers and supporters that help us sustain our operations through microdonations for as low as $1.

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MORE FROM BULATLAT

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This