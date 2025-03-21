Protests held abroad after Duterte’s arrest 

By MARTHA TEODORO

MANILA – Days after the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte who is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court, many Filipinos gathered to seek justice for extrajudicial executions during his time as mayor of Davao City and as president of the Philippines.

“This arrest is not just a vindication for the victims but a resounding message to tyrants and human rights violators everywhere: you will not escape justice,” Bayan-Europe said in a statement. “This long-awaited development marks a significant victory for the thousands of victims of Duterte’s bloody war on drugs and their families as well as the repression and brutal killings of activists and civilian communities, who have relentlessly fought for justice despite threats, intimidation, and state repression.”

On March 12, Bayan and Migrante-Hong Kong and Macau held a mass action to demand accountability from other government officials involved in the killings, including former PNP and now senator Ronald Dela Rosa, former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesman and now second nominee of EPANAW Partylist Lorraine Badoy, and former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

They also called for the repeal of the Anti-Terror Law and abolition of NTF-ELCAC.

Migrante-Europe also demanded justice and a stop to extrajudicial killings at their March 12 demonstration.

Likewise, Migrante-Middle East said, “The public should not relent in the ICC’s arrest of Duterte. We should not just be passive observers… We must continue to expose the other crimes of the Duterte regime caused by his use of state terrorism and counterinsurgency programs and other responsibilities that further oppress the people.”

Filipino and human rights community rallying at the Philippine Consulate in New York to call for his prosecution and hold him accountable for crimes against humanity. (Contributed photo)

In a statement, the New York Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines said, “We cannot forget the US government played a crucial role in supporting the Duterte regime. In fact, the US provided $550 million to fund Duterte’s war.”

“While Duterte’s arrest cannot bring complete justice to the victims and their families, it shows that the power of the people is stronger. Only the power of the people can force the hand of the ruling class to hold their own laws against themselves. We call on all solidarity movements to support the Filipino movement for genuine democracy and Filipino sovereignty!” said M Lee of NYCHRP

Other protests were held by Bayan-USA and Migrante-Europe.

Phoebe De Padua of Gabriela-New York said that Ferdinand Marcos Jr must see Duterte’s arrest as a warning. “Gabriela NY calls on the Filipino community here and abroad to continue to fight for justice and accountability. President Marcos has the power to hold Duterte and his cronies accountable, but instead, it’s the people’s clamoring for years that has led to the ICC. Duterte’s family and allies say he was not given due process by ICC and was kidnapped and brought to The Hague, and the Marcoses were out to get them. But these are blatant lies. The Filipino people are the real victims.”

Accused of crimes against humanity during the drug war, the former president was arrested and transported to The Hague on March 11. His first hearing took place on March 14. (With reports from Anne Marxze D. Umil) (DAA)