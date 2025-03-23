Luis V. Teodoro Legacy Lecture Series journal launched

The University of the Philippines (UP) College of Media and Communication, in partnership with Altermidya: People’s Alternative Media Network, launches the first ever Luis V. Teodoro Legacy Lecture Series journal at the UP CMC Auditorium.

“The Legacy Lecture Series and the journal that we are launching today are efforts to honor Dean Luis and his ideals and contributions,” said Altermidya Chairperson Raymund Villanueva.

“The UP CMC, therefore, plays a very important part in supporting independent, patriotic, and progressive journalism in the tradition of the first propaganda movement for the liberation of the people from any form of oppression and exploitation of the Filipino people,” he added.

The articles in the series were presented in a forum last year commemorating the 10th anniversary of Altermidya. Teodoro was the founding chairperson of the network.

Text and photos by Aly Clarin