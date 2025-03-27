Esperon no-show in website blocking hearing, forgoes presentation of evidence

“The important issue we need to submit here is whether the memorandum issued by the NTC should be nullified in its entirety.

MANILA — Former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. opted to forego presenting any evidence during a hearing on the website blocking in a local court in Quezon City, March 27.

Esperon’s lawyer Brian Bantilan said his client does not have any witnesses to present in court, and would instead adopt the evidence presented by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and the National Security Council.

In his letter dated June 6, 2022, then NSA Esperon requested the NTC to block 27 websites over allegations that the said websites are “affiliated to and are supporting terrorists and terrorist organizations.”

Read: NTC, NSC did not deny website blocking order

Bulatlat’s counsel, Josalee Deinla, secretary general of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) said that they already expected that Esperon would not be presenting any witness.

NUJP Chairperson Jonathan De Santos. (Photo Viggo Sarmago/Bulatlat)

Bulatlat editor-in-chief Ronalyn V. Olea said that Esperon’s failure to present evidence proved that his accusations are baseless, and that the NTC memorandum was grounded on his ridiculous claims.

Both parties are given 45 days to file their respective memoranda which will summarize their arguments. After which, the case is deemed for resolution.

(Photo Viggo Sarmago/Bulatlat)

“The important issue we need to submit here is whether the memorandum issued by the NTC should be nullified in its entirety. This is because the defense argues that only Alipato or Bulatlat should be unblocked,” explained Deinla. “It’s all or nothing (for us).”

“If something issued by the government violates the Constitution or infringes on human rights, particularly freedom of expression, it cannot be divided or only applied to those who approached the court and filed a case against the government. There is no such concept,” she explained.

(Photo Viggo Sarmago/Bulatlat)

Olea said that the hearing today “shows how strong the case is, and how it could possibly set a precedent.”

“This censorship is not only against 27 websites but against all critical voices and anyone who exerts their right to free expression,” Olea said.