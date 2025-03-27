Statement | Esperon’s evidence: zero

Former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. did not present any evidence in today’s hearing at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 104.

Esperon was the one who requested the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to order the blocking of 27 websites, including Bulatlat’s, on allegations of promoting terrorism.

His lawyer merely adopted the testimonies of witnesses presented by the NTC and National Security Council. NTC and NSC witnesses did not debunk our assertion that the NTC memo is state censorship, and that it violates constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and of the press.

Not once did Esperon appear in court to present any evidence to support his serious accusations against 27 organizations. Esperon himself proved that his accusations are baseless, and that the NTC memorandum dated June 8, 2022 was grounded on his ridiculous claims.

Both parties are given 45 days to file their respective memoranda. After which, the case is deemed for resolution.

Bulatlat is represented by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers. Members of the Media Freedom Coalition observed the hearing.