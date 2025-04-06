White Ribbon Campaign launched

Human rights groups and advocates led by Bayan Muna Partylist gather at Bantayog ng mga Bayani to launch the white ribbon campaign symbolizing their solidarity with the families of EJK victims during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime.

Aside from holding Duterte accountable, they insisted that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to should cooperate in the proceedings of the International Criminal Court, and protect the victims and their families against harassment and reprisal.

Photos and text by Aaron Ernest Cruz