Gina Serrano, 51, the wife of extrajudicial killing victim Robert Serrano, gazes at her husband’s picture inside their small rented room in a Metro Manila community. Her husband, who was working as an ex-officio officer at the barangay, was killed in front of their 9-year-old son on April 4, 2017, by masked men—just days after they discovered he was on the drug watch list. His death occurred at the height of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war where thousands of suspected drug offenders killed in police operations and vigilante-style executions.

Photo by CHANTAL ECO