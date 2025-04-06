DONATE
a
M

Close

Multimedia | Photo of the Week
Widow
by Chantal Eco
April 6, 2025

Gina Serrano, 51, the wife of extrajudicial killing victim Robert Serrano, gazes at her husband’s picture inside their small rented room in a Metro Manila community. Her husband, who was working as an ex-officio officer at the barangay, was killed in front of their 9-year-old son on April 4, 2017, by masked men—just days after they discovered he was on the drug watch list. His death occurred at the height of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war where thousands of suspected drug offenders killed in police operations and vigilante-style executions.

Photo by CHANTAL ECO

SUPPORT BULATLAT.

BE A PATRON.

A community of readers and supporters that help us sustain our operations through microdonations for as low as $1.

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MORE FROM BULATLAT

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This