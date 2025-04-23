Green groups slam Marcos Jr’s policies, demand justice for people and planet

On this year’s Earth Day, environmental groups marched from Morayta to Mendiola in Manila, calling on Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to heed urgent demands for pro-environment and pro-people policies and solutions. Activists criticized the administration for continuing to undermine Indigenous peoples, fisherfolk, farmers, environmental defenders, and youth climate advocates through the implementation of repressive policies and programs such as the NTF-ELCAC, the Anti-Terror Law, the Mining Act of 1995, and other so-called development projects that harm both communities and the environment.

Progressive green groups further argued that these environmental and human rights issues are deeply rooted in the influence and control of imperialist powers—particularly the United States and China—over the Philippines’ land, resources, and sovereignty.

A fisherfolk representative from Navotas expressed deep frustration over the ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay, which have devastated their primary source of livelihood.

These large-scale infrastructure projects, backed by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), were reportedly carried out without proper consultation or consent from local governments and affected communities.

Meanwhile, Indigenous peoples continue to suffer from violence and harassment—including military operations, bombings, and shootings—while also bearing the brunt of unsustainable tourism. At the same time, the youth sector voices concern over a future shaped by a system that prioritizes profit over people and the planet. (Text and photos by Viggo Sarmago)