SB19’s Dungka! Of haters and trapos

By YANNI ROXAS

In the heat of the electoral campaign surprisingly comes Dungka! (urban slang for “Doon Ka”), a music video (mv) by the phenomenal SB19 that takes a dig at bashers and trapos alike while celebrating and showcasing Pinoy pop culture.

Pop here is “pangmasa, pangkalye,‘tol” and affirms SB19’s confidence and comfort in their humble beginnings. It is as if it was their own typical Pinoy community, a mix of loud people, engaging, and huddling not just in their homes but especially on the streets. Sellers co-exist with the kanto boys, the rappers, the pranksters, the firebreather, the gamers and anime character, the LGBT and the town queen. Nothing extraordinary in a poor or lower-income community where loud music can burst into the scene anytime and even karaokes are no match to giant sound systems. The Pinoy “masa” spirit at its best; a piece of nostalgia for OFWs but a wonder or puzzle for foreigners.

Why SB19 took to this high energy and creative effort is probably because many still box them as K-pop wannabes despite baring their souls as Pinoy, charting on local and global platforms, winning awards, becoming cultural ambassadors, and defended by a dedicated fanbase that takes pride in the Pinoy language (Tagalog or Bisaya) and could outsmart even the largest fan armies around the world.

But this time they are not alone. Ultimately the pop cultural and internet icons took notice of what SB19 meant for and in the industry and, as if showing a united front, graced Dungka! As SB19 tells bashers in the mv to get lost (“Tumabi ka,d’yan, do’n, do’n, kung di mo to gusto, tumabi ka d’yan”), familiar faces come from different fields of pop culture, one after the other, joining crowds as SB19 Justin shouts with a megaphone atop a jeepney and SB19 Stell holds a red flag atop another. And how are they getting into a counter-offensive? By repeatedly pushing them out (d’on ka, d’on ka, di mo to kaya, di to basta-basta) and having placards with slogans like lika Artista ng Bayan, Sining ang Sandata sa Kulturang Mapagpalaya, and Pangalagaan ang Kultura.

Indeed art is freedom of expression. SB19, known for mixing several genres in one music, will not settle for the ordinary or mediocre. Reactions like “there is so much going on” in practically every record they produce has already become common to music fans and reactors. Yet respect comes when they push boundaries coupled with hard work, passion and inspiration. Dungka! is no exception. While the song is a diss track there are more layers of meaning that come in between.

Yes, guest appearances by Vice Ganda, Mimiyuuh, Maymay Entrata, Alodia Gosengfiao, Ben&Ben’s Pat and Agnes, Ghost Wrecker, Kween Yassi, Maliputo, Smugglaz, Shehyee, Sassa Gurl and Jayat definitely added color, hype and excitement to audiences— again giving SB19 one million views in 24 hours.

But beyond the grit and glitter, SB19 has proven that its artistry is meant not just to raise the bar of OPM or P-pop locally and globally but to also use their music, talent and skills in raising social awareness. In this season of competing political dynasties, fake news, dishonesty and fraud., the trapos are singled out. Dungka! becomes a call to get the trapos out of people’s lives as SB19 Justin purposely covers a trapo poster with a Sining Ang Sandata poster. Another scene sees a trapo unable to campaign when his path is barricaded by vehicles and a set of drums left on the street.

The bashers and the trapos have one thing in common. They are selfishly motivated. They want to maintain the status quo and resist change, even while the current has already begun.

Indeed Dungka! is another worthy dive into the messaging of SB19. Nothing puchu-puchu for P-pop kings who walk the talk when dreaming beyond themselves and elevating the Filipino music industry to new levels and greatness.

(Dungka! is a song from SB19’s Simula at Wakas EP (extended playlist) launched last April 25 and follows the success of DAM, the EP’s carrier single.)