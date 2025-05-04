Fishers reel from the adverse impacts of Manila Bay reclamation projects

MANILA – Fisherfolks in the Manila Bay area are already experiencing the adverse impacts of the reclamation projects, as confirmed in the 2024 cumulative impact assessment commissioned by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“We are already feeling the effects of reclamation, such as widespread and prolonged flooding every time there’s a storm, and the loss of our livelihoods. This should no longer continue,” said Romel Escarial, a fisherfolk and member of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) – Navotas.

The fishers group, together with youth environmental defenders from Saribuhay University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) and UPD College of Science Student Council, staged a coastal protest to reiterate their call for the cancellation of all reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

DENR commissioned the UP Marine Institute and Marine Environment and Resources Foundation (MERF) to conduct the 2024 cumulative impact assessment.

Charina Lyn A. Repollo, deputy director for research of UP Marine Institute, said that the proposed reclamation projects can disrupt the natural water flow leading to stagnation and trapping pollutants, particularly during extreme weather events, increasing water quality issues that could have “far-reaching public health implications.” She added that the reclamation projects can severely diminish fishing grounds and destroy critical habitats.

The assessment also reinforced observations made last year by fisherfolks and environmental groups who linked the massive flooding in Metro Manila during typhoons to ongoing reclamation projects. By obstructing natural drainage pathways, these developments delay the outflow of floodwaters—particularly during heavy rains.

Read: Flooding intensified due to reclamation projects — envi group

“The loss of mangroves threatens marine biodiversity and weakens coastal defenses, making communities more vulnerable to typhoons,” Repollo said. “This bottleneck effect intensifies both coastal and inland flooding, increases risks to lives and infrastructure, and weakens the resilience of affected communities.”

The protest of fishers and students also condemned the demolition of the 200 mussel farms (tahungan) in Navotas last year, which resulted in the loss of livelihood of more than 1,000 small-scale fishers, vendors, and coastal workers. They said that the demolition was done to pave the way for the 650-hectare Navotas Coastal Bay Reclamation Project by the local government and Argonbay Construction Company, a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

Read: Fisherfolk raise alarm over demolition of Navotas City fishing structures

“What fishers need is not land reclamation but genuine rehabilitation and our rightful access to fishing grounds,” Escarial added, urging the DENR to go beyond the assessment, and cancel the approved reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

Meanwhile, the DENR said that their next step is to review the Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC) issued for the projects. The process will involve the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), local government units, and stakeholders to “determine whether the ECCs need to be revised or amended to address the possible cumulative environmental, social, economic, and ecological impacts identified in the MERF study.” (RTS, RVO)