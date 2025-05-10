High power rates remain a national problem

ALBAY — Why is the high cost of electricity not a key issue in the 2025 polls?

The advocacy group Power for People Coalition (P4P) raised this question after a recent survey showed that voters prefer candidates who can keep basic goods and services affordable.

According to P4P, private polling and research firm OCTA Research conducted the survey in April, when Meralco—the country’s largest distribution utility—raised electricity rates from P12.2901 to P13.0127 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

“Consumers have been worn down by high prices in basic goods and services without a corresponding increase in their salaries, but it seems like the politicians would prefer to focus on warring elite political factions and giving out ayuda without concrete solutions,” P4P Convenor Gerry Arances said in a statement.

Arances criticized candidates running for the 20th Congress for their lack of interest in reviewing Meralco’s practices which he said are “driving consumers to the brink.” The outgoing 19th Congress renewed in April Meralco’s franchise for another 25 years.

The energy consumer advocate also questioned the lack of intervention from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr who promised lower electricity rates in his 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Is the President content with leaving sky-high electricity prices as his legacy? Meralco power rates have risen by a net of four pesos per kilowatt-hour since 2020, outpacing inflation, but their franchise was renewed while unjust billing issues remain unresolved,” he said.

Not only Meralco

Bulatlat’s analysis of residential electricity rates compiled by the Department of Energy from 141 power providers (distribution utilities) in all Philippine regions found that over half charged above the national average of P11.53 from January 2023 to April 2025—highlighting the widespread issue across the country. One service provider was bound by a non-disclosure agreement.

Meanwhile, only 67 providers managed to keep their average rates within the national average, which remains among the highest in Southeast Asia.

Even consumers in regions with power plants expressed their disappointment especially after local governments promised them lower electricity rates. “Electricity isn’t cheap—mine goes up to P15,000. My friends who only have a fridge and an electric fan still pay P3,000 to P4,000, proving it’s far from affordable that the local government promised as part of developments in Bataan,” fish consignor Jonathan delos Reyes told Bulatlat.

“We also have solar power, but since it’s commercial, we don’t get the benefits of cheaper electricity—even though sunlight is free. Because it involves private capital, it’s clear that the benefits go to the owner,” delos Reyes said.

Bataan’s average electricity rate of P10.67 per kWh was among the five lowest in Central Luzon from January 2023 to April 2025 but remained twice the country’s lowest of P5.24 per kWh, charged by on-grid provider Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative in BARMM. Clark Electric Distribution Corporation in Pampanga followed with P6.32 per kWh, while First Bay Power Corporation in Batangas had P6.37 per kWh.

Advocates like P4P stressed the need to use indigenous power sources to reduce generation costs which usually account for about half of consumers’ electricity bills. In the Philippines, these bills include charges for generation, transmission, system loss, distribution, subsidies, government taxes, universal charges, Fit-All, and applied credits.

Others also raised the overdependence on corporate solutions that hinders the peoples’ rights to development through community-based programs. “Our government has not mobilized its citizens in the energy solution,” environmental activist Jean Lindo said.

Albay, despite its geothermal plant, had a P10.11 per kWh average rate similar to Bataan’s. Frequent brownouts raised costs due to disruptions, backup power, and demand spikes driving up fuel prices.

Arances said that consumers will continue raising the issue beyond the midterm elections. “When the 20th Congress opens in July, P4P will press for an investigation on the practices of Meralco and reforms to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, or EPIRA. Real people are feeling real pain from the excessive profits enjoyed by power companies. Politicians ignoring the problem will not make it go away,” he said. (DAA)