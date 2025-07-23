Feeding the Philippines quietly: The overlooked power of municipal catch

Fishing families consistently rank among the poorest in the Philippines. Where meat is not accessible, gleaned shellfish and variable catches under “Others” offer a vital bridge: diverse, accessible, and nutritionally relevant, as shown in data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

ALBAY – A part of the answer to the country’s protein gap may already be quietly present along its shores.

Sourced from municipal reefs, tidal flats, and rocky shores, underrecognized finfishes and invertebrates have long nourished millions. Yet they remain invisible in nutrition data, exposing a deeper disconnect in how biodiversity and local diets are valued, especially as seafood intake shrinks and protein needs grow.

To maintain current fish consumption levels of 39.39 kilogram per person per year, the Philippines must raise its national annual fish catch by 1.67 to 1.76 million metric tons. This shortfall spans all sectors (municipal, commercial, and aquaculture) and persists even with imports and unreported catch, leaving over 44 percent of households below recommended protein intake.

“Shellfishes are among our everyday food,” teacher Gemma Clutario told Bulatlat, recalling staple meals from the coastal barangay of Sogod in Tiwi, Albay.

These edible macroinvertebrates, gathered during low tide, give families like Clutario’s simple, nutritious meals that range from boiled, blanched, or paired with greens.

“We cooked it in coconut milk with vegetables like kangkong and talbos ng kamote,” she said. Such meals reflect seafood’s role as a high-quality protein source, offering essential amino acids for muscle repair, immune defense, and growth. Paired with leafy greens, they showcase a naturally diverse and nutrient-rich diet shaped by local knowledge and ecological availability.

But nutritional erasure extends beyond gleaned shellfish.

Graphics by Mavic Conde

Despite their daily presence in coastal diets, finfishes like marlin and leatherjacket are lumped under “Others” in catch records.

From 2015 to 2024, “Others” led municipal fisheries production, surpassing wild-caught staples like bangus (milkfish) and tilapia in volume and diversity. Spanning a decade, the 1.53 million metric tons of “Others” could have served over 10.7 billion meals, translating to nearly nine meals per Filipino annually, if equitably distributed and properly recognized in planning.

“Given the meager volume of catch these days, fisherfolk often reserve it for their own consumption,” said Bicol cultural worker and eco-tourism consultant Rome Candaza. “They’ll only sell it when there’s no rice.”

This local reality underscores a national pattern: Rice continues to dominate protein intake not for its nutrient density but because it can stretch farther and cost less. With rice retailing at just P35 to P54 (USD .61–.95) per kilo, compared to fish like bangus at P150–P250 (USD 2.63–4.38) or galunggong at P180–P260 (USD 3.15–4.55), affordability drives the preference despite the nutritional tradeoff.

The 2022 Expanded National Nutrition Survey showed seafood accounts for over 40 percent of animal protein intake, yet only a handful of species appear in food composition tables. Consequently, only 55 percent of households meet recommended protein intake: a gap that reflects not just poverty or access, but systemic exclusion.

This invisibility isn’t unique to the Philippines. Based on a 2020 review published in Public Health Nutrition, only 17 percent of finfish landed globally have documented nutrient data, with the least information on species consumed by food-insecure communities.

Graphics by Mavic Conde

Fishing families consistently rank among the poorest in the Philippines. Where meat is not accessible, gleaned shellfish and variable catches under “Others” offer a vital bridge: diverse, accessible, and nutritionally relevant, as shown in data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. This role becomes even more critical amid declining fisheries production. Municipal output dropped by 8.8% in 2024, reaching its lowest level since 2002, with staple species like tamban, galunggong, tulingan, and tambakol recording dramatic lows.

“We relied on shellfish whenever there was no fish catch,” Clutario recalled, noting how gleaned seafood helped fill nutritional gaps during lean months, with surplus sold to neighbors.

Even these gains are at risk of being eroded by destructive fishing, habitat loss, and rising food insecurity.

Marine conservation NGO Oceana Philippines echoes this concern with a warning against human-driven threats like illegal fishing, especially of commercial vessel intrusion in municipal waters, and habitat destruction.

The group urges President Marcos Jr. to ensure the Department of Agriculture defends artisanal fishers and sustains municipal fisheries, especially after a Supreme Court ruling that jeopardizes protections in 15-kilometer municipal waters, threatening stocks and over two million livelihoods.

Oceana also backs the pending National Coastal Greenbelt Bill as a critical climate safeguard for coastal communities.

As co-publisher of the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) study, Oceana highlights the underappreciated value of gleaned seafood and coral reefs, along with undercounted and underreported catches, arguing that the solution isn’t just more fish but recognition, protection, and integration into nutrition policy.

If properly documented and integrated, wouldn’t it help recognize the lived expertise of fisherfolk, as it aligns nutrition policy with what coastal communities actually eat and what they often sacrifice to sell in order to keep eating? (RVO)

*Based on 70% edible yield and 100g serving size.