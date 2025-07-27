Analysts weigh in on Marcos Jr.’s policies halfway into his term

By Danielle Deloria

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — How did Ferdinand Marcos Jr fare in the first half of his term?

For think tank group Center for People Empowerment in Governance (CenPEG), Marcos Jr’s first half is a “period marked by deepening socio-economic inequality, persistent political patronage, and intensifying geopolitical entanglements that undermine Philippine sovereignty.”

CenPEG presented their analysis in a public forum last July 22, Tuesday where political analysts, economists, and human rights advocates assessed the Marcos administration.

Maria Ela Atienza, a political science professor from the University of the Philippines, opened the forum with an analysis of the 2025 elections, political trends, and power shifts. She shared that the UniTeam alliance, which once dominated the political landscape, had started to break apart. During the recent midterm election campaign, she observed that personality politics, disinformation, and expensive campaigns remained rampant and effective. While some political dynasties were defeated, many still won and remain influential.

Despite the setbacks in the 2025 elections, Atienza noted new opportunities for the opposition and progressive groups to grow. She highlighted the senatorial victories of Benigno “Bam” Aquino and Francisco “Kiko” Pangilinan as significant developments.

“They were more disciplined, focused on issues, and actively present on social media,” Atienza said. Instead of engaging in the Marcos versus Duterte narrative, these groups connected with voters through grassroots campaigns and issue-based advocacy.

She also addressed the Duterte camp’s attempt to use a victim narrative in Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial and Rodrigo Duterte’s investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC). While this narrative remained strong in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas, it failed to resonate with many voters in other areas, Atienza added.

Economists and policy experts also criticized Marcos Jr.’s economic policies and decisions. Viktor Abola of the University of Asia and the Pacific discussed the slower gross domestic product (GDP) growth and weak employment performance, emphasizing the need to rebuild international reserves without increasing foreign debt. He warned that an undervalued peso negatively affects overseas Filipino workers and exporters, and he urged the current administration to focus on improving agricultural productivity and domestic income.

CenPEG Policy Director Bobby Tuazon criticized the Marcos administration’s foreign policy direction. He highlighted the expansion of United States military presence under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), arguing that military build-up is being prioritized over economic development.

Human rights violations persist

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay, meanwhile, discussed the continuing human rights violations under the Marcos administration. Palabay argued that in terms of civil liberties and rights protections, there is little to no difference between the Marcos and former president Rodrigo Duterte administrations.

“Some believe things have improved since the last administration, but when it comes to international human rights standards and actual government policies, it is time to think twice,” Palabay said.

She raised the issue of the United States’ growing influence in the Philippines’ counterinsurgency strategies. According to Palabay, the Philippines has seen an increase in defense spending and military assistance, supposedly for external defense. “But in reality, this military buildup is being used for internal operations, bombings and militarized actions in rural and underground communities,” she warned.

Palabay also added that the Marcos administration has not officially repealed controversial anti-drug operations like Oplan Tokhang and Oplan Double Barrel. Palabay criticized the current administration’s Buhay Ingatan, Droga Ayawan (Bida) program for continuing the targeting of individuals through so-called “drug lists” at the barangay level. Under Marcos, over a thousand deaths have been linked to anti-narcotics operations, Palabay said.

“There may be new memos or orders issued in favor of human rights, but these are not being properly implemented,” Palabay said. “On the ground, the violence continues.”

Karapatan is also calling for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), citing its contribution in ongoing red-tagging, harassment, and human rights violations. Palabay emphasized that the task force remains one of the biggest counterinsurgency programs of the government that undermines freedom of expression, association, and belief.

The continuation of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the influence of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have also made it more difficult for humanitarian workers and civil society leaders to operate freely. “Today, many are being killed or harassed simply for being accused of being part of the New People’s Army,” Palabay added.

Karapatan vowed to continue its fight for accountability, not just from the current government, but also from the Duterte administration. Palabay urged lawmakers to champion legislation that protects human rights and ensures that abuses will not go unpunished.

BARMM elections and autonomy concerns

As the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) prepares for its first-ever regular parliamentary elections this coming October, concerns in genuine autonomy and voter preparedness remain unresolved.

Dr. Nassef Adiong, Director of the BARMM Parliament’s Policy Research and Legal Services, discussed the region’s ongoing struggle to fully transition from conflict to autonomous governance. As the 2025 BARMM elections approach, he noted the key issues about the Bangsamoro’s self rule are still being debated, referring to the numerous extensions and changes in leadership appointments by the Office of the President. “How can we say that we truly have autonomy if Malacañang continues to intervene?” Adiong said.

“Do people even know how to vote in a parliamentary election?” he asked. “We’re dealing with a whole new system, but there hasn’t been enough effort to educate the electorate on how it works.”

The October 2025 elections will mark a historic moment for the Bangsamoro region as it moves away from the transitional government and toward a permanent parliamentary setup. But Adiong addressed that the promise of autonomy will remain unfulfilled if political interference continues and voters are not properly informed. (AMU, RVO)