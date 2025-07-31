‘Marcos Jr misunderstands renewable energy needs’

Marcos Jr.’s clean energy agenda faces growing scrutiny, as soaring LNG costs, environmental damage, and community concerns expose stark contradictions in the Philippines’ energy transition.

ALBAY – In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that natural gas and renewables are key to the Philippines’ energy future. He committed to building nearly 200 power plants using solar, wind, and natural gas, and pledged to bring solar power to over a million homes by 2028.

With natural gas which is still fossil fuel touted as a transition energy source, questions surface about its long-term viability. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports are projected to surge by 508 percent through 2029 as Malampaya’s output declines.

The projected LNG imports and infrastructure investments could cost over P300 billion by 2029, far exceeding the price of domestically sourced gas, according to a joint analysis by the international climate and energy research group Zero Carbon Analytics and Philippine nonprofit Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technology (CREST).

The report said that this could raise generation costs by 11 percent to 24 percent. It added that generation charges already account for 56 percent of household electricity bills, placing deeper financial strain on Filipino families, especially low-income households.

“A three-fold increase in the country’s LNG import bill over the next four years is fundamentally incompatible with efforts to reduce household electricity prices and bolster economic growth,” Sam Reynolds, research lead at non-profit Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, said in a press statement. “While some imports may be necessary in the short term, this should not justify long-term plans to rely even more on imported gas.”

The report stressed that renewable energy sources like solar and onshore wind are now cheaper than imported LNG in the Philippines and shifting to them could ease electricity costs for both households and industry.

Climate urgency

With energy making up almost 60 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating clean power adoption is not just economically logical. It is also essential to meet the Philippines’ climate commitments.

Critics have challenged the portrayal of natural gas as a clean energy source, citing its emissions, lifecycle impacts, and potential to delay climate commitments. But the costs are not just economic as communities are already bearing the brunt.

“It’s disappointing to hear President Marcos peddling natural gas as a clean energy source. Even today, fisherfolk, especially in Batangas (the epicenter of gas expansion in the country), suffer from the destructive impacts of massive natural gas development on their livelihoods and the marine ecosystem,” said Fr. Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect VIP. “The President seems unmoved by these realities, especially when fossil fuel executives were seated as guests of honor during his SONA.”

Gariguez also criticized the lack of government acknowledgment of the 2023 Mindoro oil spill. “To date, no concrete action has been taken to stop fossil fuel or toxic cargo pollution in Philippine seas.”

One of the leading voices calling for stronger protections is Protect VIP, a coalition of environmental advocates, fisherfolk, faith leaders, and civil society groups working to safeguard the Verde Island Passage (VIP), a globally recognized marine biodiversity hotspot in the Philippines.

Gerry Arances, convenor of the Power for People Coalition (P4P), reminded the president that he pledged to address expensive electricity upon taking office. If this administration truly seeks a legacy of reform, Arances stressed, it must begin by delivering real change where it matters most. “Instead, we were met with another empty promise, while power companies continue to rake in billions from our miseries,” he said.

P4P is a broad network of advocates for affordable and sustainable energy. (DAA)