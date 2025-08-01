Atimonan residents, advocates slam DOE for reviving the Meralco coal plant

By DANIELLE DELORIA

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Community organizations, faith-based groups, and clean energy advocates travelled all the way from Quezon to hold a protest in front the Department of Energy (DOE) expressing their opposition to the reissuance of an exemption from the coal moratorium for the 1,200-megawatt Atimonan One Energy (A1E) coal plant, a subsidiary of the Manila Electric Company’s (Meralco) power generation arm.

Residents and advocacy groups in Atimonan, Quezon have long resisted Meralco’s proposed 1,200 MW coal-fired power plant, citing its risks to human health and the environment for over a decade.

On July 10, newly appointed Energy Secretary Sharon Garin reissued the plant’s “committed capacity” status, allowing A1E to proceed with the construction of the ultra supercritical pulverized coal-fired power facility in Quezon province. The plant is expected to begin commercial operations by February 2030.

Faith leaders in Atimonan expressed their disappointment over Secretary Garin’s decision, saying it reflects the DOE chief’s neglect of clean energy priorities and the worsening climate crisis.

“Secretary Garin’s first step as the newly appointed DOE chief is gravely disappointing, ignoring our people’s right to a livable environment and clean energy in the face of the climate crisis. By siding once again with Meralco’s coal project, it’s nothing less than a death sentence for the people of Quezon,” said Fr. Warren Puno, regional coordinator of the South Luzon Eco-Convergence of Caritas Philippines and parish priest of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage Parish in Atimonan.

Fr. Puno also urged both the government and Garin to use her position properly to address the worsening climate crisis, utilize the country’s rich renewable energy potential, and stop more fossil fuel projects.

The Power for People (P4P) Coalition also expressed strong opposition to the DOE’s reissuance of the committed capacity status and exemption for the A1E coal plant, warning the government about Meralco’s increasing dominance in both power generation and distribution.

Gerry Arances, convenor of P4P, questioned the validity of A1E’s exemption, pointing out that it is based on an outdated Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), which, according to him, should already be considered invalid.

Arances further warned that Meralco has already breached the limits set by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) in sourcing power from companies it owns or co-owns. “This opens the door to dangerous price manipulation and consumer exploitation,” he said. “The DOE has no business ignoring these risks when it comes to Meralco.”

According to a recent Bulatlat article, the government implemented a coal moratorium in 2020 to halt the development of new coal-fired power projects as part of its goal to cut emissions and shift to cleaner energy. However, the DOE clarified that the moratorium does not mean an absolute ban on coal.

In a clarificatory statement, the DOE explained that the policy does not cover existing coal plants or those already classified as “committed” — referring to projects that have obtained necessary permits and are scheduled for implementation. #