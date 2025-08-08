Fishers seek Sorsogon road project investigation

By Helaena Rhyne Pontillas

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – A local fisherfolk group is calling on the House of Representatives (HOR) to look into the construction of a coastal road in Gubat town, Sorsogon, citing its potential socio-economic and environmental impacts.

The Save Gubat Bay Movement (SGBM), affiliated with the national organization Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), said that it is working with Makabayan bloc for the possible filling of a House resolution to investigate the project.

“We humbly appeal to the [HOR] to look into the ongoing construction of a coastal road project in Sorsogon that effectively threatens our fishing livelihood and marine biodiversity,” said Allan Espallardo, president of the Save Gubat Bay Movement (SGBM).

Espallardo said that the Sorsogon Coastal Road project threatens both the coastal ecosystem and the livelihood of small and subsistence fisherfolk in at least 13 coastal villages.

“Soil is being dumped onto the shoreline, which is the primary source of livelihood for fisherfolk, especially those who catch crabs,” he said. “In addition to the impact on livelihoods, this will also worsen the effects of natural disasters due to the destruction of mangroves, which serve as the communities natural protection.”

Pamalakaya said that areas in which the project is being built are ecologically sensitive. They host endangered marine species, including the hawksbill sea turtle, coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests. The group also raised concerns over the alleged lack of consultation with local communities and environmental experts prior to the project’s implementation.

The Sorsogon Coastal Road is implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), initiated under the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build (BBB) program. There is no formal response yet from the agency regarding the concerns raised. (AMU, DAA)