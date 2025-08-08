Where legacy takes root on Masungi’s fragile ground

By Viggo Sarmago
BARAS, Rizal – Amid concrete jungles where greens do not grow, the Masungi Georeserve conservation effort stands firm — building a legacy of resistance against environmentally destructive projects.
The Masungi Georeserve covers 2,700 hectares of land, featuring a karst ecosystem known for its limestone formations within regenerating secondary forests. As part of the Sierra Madre mountain range, it redirects water flow away from nearby cities and serves as a natural barrier against typhoons and landslides. Since its reforestation initiatives in 1996, Masungi has transformed into an ecotourism site, now home to hundreds of species of flora and fauna. Masungi’s Legacy Trail in particular, goes through patches of grasslands, where visitors and tourists, guided by forest rangers, actively contribute to reforestation.
At the heart of Masungi’s protection efforts are its forest rangers, who play an active role in planning and carrying out conservation activities.
Nilbert Marquez, 28, is a Dumagat from Quezon province who found not just a livelihood but also a calling as a forest ranger in Masungi, where he channels his passion for environmental protection and his identity as an Indigenous person whose life is closely tied to land and forest. As a forest guardian, his responsibilities include taking care of forest biodiversity, guiding tourists, and patrolling the area against harmful and destructive activities. He remains committed to doing his duties, driven by his deep connection to his indigenous roots and dedication to his family.
“Para sa akin bilang isang katutubo talagang, ako ay makakalikasan kung saan isang katutubo, hindi kasi yan mabuhay ng walang malapit na kagubatan o bundok na maaaring puntahan…dito ko naiangkop ang aking sarili, ang aking kakayahan…malaking tulong ang Masungi Georeserve bilang pang-tawid sa aming kabuhayan, lalo na ako na nagkaroon ako ng pamilya,” he said.
(As an indigenous person, I am an environmentalist. Indigenous Peoples cannot live without a nearby forest or mountain… It is where I have found myself and the skills I have acquired… The Masungi Georeserve has been a great help to our livelihood, especially now that I have a family.)
However, years of environmental protection efforts are increasingly under threat from various so-called development projects and policy changes. Illegal logging, quarrying, renewable energy projects, and other encroachments persist within and adjacent to the Masungi Georeserve areas. These projects have fenced off and barricaded areas of the reserve, disrupting the activities of nocturnal animals and polluting nearby sources of water. Forest rangers have also faced harassment and attacks. The most prominent incident was the shooting of two of their rangers back in 2021: Melvin Akmad, who was shot in the head, and Kukan Maas, who was shot in the neck. The attack was a culmination of heightened tension between Masungi and nearby water resorts. Several resorts that were previously shut down following persistent campaigns have resurfaced, allegedly backed by former government officials, big business entities, and even military officials.
In February 2023, the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Inc. (MGFI) discovered four drilling sites in the georeserve as part of an ongoing 603-megawatt windmill project consisting of 16 wind turbine generators, backed by Vena Energy. Aside from habitat degradation, turbine fans may draw in many essential bird and bat species who are at risk of hitting the fan blades, potentially posing a significant population decline if the project were to materialize. The project was granted an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) by the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR), was greenlit by the Department of Energy (DOE), and was already in an advanced stage of development — all without the MGFI’s knowledge.
Billie Dumailang, Director for Advocacy at the MGFI, cites that the most critical challenge the conservation project faces is the recent cancellation of the Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement (SJVA) motioned by former DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia “Toni” Yulo-Loyzaga.
The SJVA was signed in 2002 between the DENR and Blue Star, the property firm of MGFI, and helped kickstart the georeserve. It provided an additional 300 hectares (designated as Lot 10) from the original 130 hectares of the 1997 Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) and legally protected the land from illegal claims.
If the cancellation were to push through, it could erase years of conservation progress and force the MGFI to cease the Discovery Trail, home to Masungi’s iconic limestone formation and regenerating forests. For forest rangers, it could implicate their job security, forcing them to migrate elsewhere.
While the MGFI continues to fight on all fronts – legal, political, and territorial – forest rangers like Nilbert remain on the ground, steadfast in their daily work of protecting and growing the forest.
“We should always hold out for hope, as it is the premise of conservation. We have to remember that conservation is a lifelong calling. We have to be patient as well, but we have to do it smartly and strategically so that our labor bears fruit,” Dumailang shares.
Masungi’s fight for environmental and social justice reflects the slow and powerful geological processes that shape its karst topography. Just as it takes years of pressure under harsh conditions to form its stunning limestone landscape, the struggle is neither easy nor quick. But with persistence, this fight can—and will—be won. (CAM, RVO)
Disclosure: This article is written in partnership with the Trail X Change program of Masungi Georeserve Foundation, allowing the Bulatlat team to visit the conservation site and verify the ongoing efforts. Bulatlat maintains its editorial independence in writing this article.
