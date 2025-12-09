NPA fighter seeking justice for murdered brother killed in Negros Occidental

By Marjuice Destinado

CEBU – Grieving, he sought justice for his red-tagged brother elsewhere when the system failed him more than two years ago. And now he is gone, just like his murdered sibling.

Ruben “Ka Marcos” Tingal, 27, was killed in the morning of December 2, 2025, during a clash with soldiers from the 94th Infantry Battalion (94IB) in Sitio Cabagal, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

The military, through Lt. Col. Ziegfred Tayaban, commander of the 94IB, described Ka Marcos as the squad leader of the New People’s Army’s (NPA) Central Negros 2 unit and a “notorious” leader allegedly responsible for killing and driving away civilians in parts of Kabankalan and Binalbagan.

According to the Romeo Nanta Command of the NPA, however, Ka Marcos and his comrades were in the community carrying out revolutionary activities like providing aid to victims of Typhoon Tino when the firefight occurred.

Those who knew him rejected the military’s characterization, describing Ka Marcos not as a “notorious” rebel but as a son and brother driven into armed struggle by grief and injustice.

The turning point in his life came in May 2023 when his younger brother Crispin Tingal Jr., a farmer and father of seven, was killed. Crispin had just returned from a fish-farming seminar organized by the Kabankalan City Agriculture Office when soldiers surrounded him, opened fire, and killed him.

Read: CHR urged to probe killing of a farmer in Negros Occidental

The 94IB later labeled Crispin a member of the NPA, displaying a rifle and ammunition they claimed belonged to him. Family members and neighbors stressed that he was an innocent civilian devoted to feeding his community and advocating for sustainable livelihood.

Ka Marcos, the eldest of seven siblings, was affected by this loss. Known by his mother Eda Tingal as kind, responsible, and generous, he often helped neighbors on the family farm, sharing labor and food.

Seeking justice

After Crispin’s death and enduring repeated military harassment of their household, Ka Marcos left home and never returned. His path led him to the NPA where family and comrades say he channeled his grief into service, defending farmers, youth, and remote communities across Negros Occidental.

“After months of pursuing justice without results and ongoing military harassment, Ka Marcos saw the necessity of joining the armed movement to hold accountable those harming farmers — the AFP — and to provide justice for victims of state violence,” the Romeo Nanta Command said.

In a statement, the Romeo Nanta Command honored Ka Marcos as a fighter who “gave his life defending the interests of the broad masses.”

A high school graduate, Ka Marcos had a farming background. Comrades described him as intelligent, quick to learn, and deeply committed to using his skills for the community.

For more than two years, he held multiple roles within his unit: finance and logistics officer, political officer, medical officer, team leader, and instructor in literacy and numeracy programs, earning admiration for his dedication to serving oppressed and exploited communities.

“He believed that arming the oppressed, especially young people like him, was essential to achieving social justice, genuine freedom, and societal transformation. He served the people with courage and unwavering dedication until his last breath,” the Romeo Nanta Command said. (DAA)