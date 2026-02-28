Progressives decry police brutality at EDSA rally

Rights advocates said that the arrest of activists during a historic commemoration sends a chilling message about the state of civil liberties in the country.

By Shan Kenshin Ecaldre

Bulatlat.com

CABUYAO, Laguna — What was supposed to be a peaceful commemoration of the 40th year of the 1986 People Power uprising ended in violence and arrests.

Police detained two activists and used force against protesters near the EDSA Shrine on February 25.

Human rights activist Edel Parducho and youth activist Three Odeña were arrested during the mobilization along EDSA, where at least 12,000 protesters gathered to demand accountability from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and other officials accused of large-scale corruption.

Police are reportedly preparing charges of direct assault, disobedience, resisting arrest, and violation of Batas Pambansa 880 or the Public Assembly Act against the two.

In a statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) condemned what it called the police’s “overkill security measures,” including blockades, harassment, and the towing of a truck carrying the rally’s sound system. Protesters were briefly able to occupy the EDSA-Ortigas intersection before setting up a makeshift stage to continue their program.

Kabataan Partylist said that the arrests were unjust and symptomatic of the continuing repression of the people’s right to peaceful assembly. “Police are once again twisting the story,” said Kabataan Rep. Atty. Renee Co. “Videos show that Edel was serving as a marshal, protecting mothers from being pushed by police, while Three was simply taking photos when he was grabbed by the hair and arrested.”

Youth groups called for the immediate release of Parducho and Odeña and urged authorities to drop what they described as baseless charges. They also demanded an independent probe into police conduct during the rally.

“The police’s allergic reaction to peaceful assembly, from weaponizing permits to using unnecessary force, only resulted in traffic jams and injuries to civilians,” Kabataan Partylist said.

The group denounced the Philippine National Police’s alleged failure to observe “maximum tolerance,” a standard required in handling public assemblies.

Holding a camera

In a statement quoted by Abante News Online, Odeña denied allegations that he assaulted anyone.

“They’re saying that I hurt someone, but that’s not true. We were just standing our ground because the police were pushing forward with their shields. Naturally, we had to brace ourselves. If we didn’t, we would have been crushed,” Odeña said.

“At one point, someone suddenly grabbed and pulled me. After that, they accused me of hurting someone. I was holding a camera the whole time. When I fell to the ground, I didn’t resist because I was carrying my camera and didn’t want to damage it.”

The EDSA@40 protest gathered church leaders, lawmakers, labor leaders, and veteran activists who denounced what they described as the continuing legacy of dictatorship and corruption. Speakers included Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio, ML Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima, Sr. Mary John Mananzan, and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

Organizers rejected attempts by authorities to limit the mobilization to negotiations over permits and traffic rerouting. “People Power should be about ordinary citizens joining together and fighting abuse of power,” BAYAN said.

The protest highlighted allegations of corruption against top officials and renewed calls to pursue accountability measures, including impeachment efforts against Duterte. Despite what organizers stressed was premature dismissal of an impeachment complaint against Marcos Jr., they vowed to continue pressing for investigations and prosecutions.

“Forty years after People Power, the fight against tyranny, plunder, and injustice is not yet over,” BAYAN said. “From the top down, all those involved must be held accountable.”

As organizers gear up for another massive anti-corruption protest, rights advocates said that the arrest of activists during a historic commemoration sends a chilling message about the state of civil liberties in the country. “The spirit of EDSA lives on,” a protester said. “And so does our resolve to defend our rights.” (RVO, DAA)