UN experts express alarm over conviction of Cumpio, Domequil

“Cumpio and Domequil deserve to be free to fight for justice.”

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Five United Nations special rapporteurs were alarmed by a court judgment convicting journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and church worker Marielle Domequil for terrorism financing.

In a joint statement released on March 5, 2026, UN experts described the conviction as “troubling.” They also stressed that a temporary liberty should be granted to the two accused, as they have been behind bars for six years. “[Cumpio and Domequil] deserve to be free to fight for justice.”

The five UN experts were Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; and Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

On January 22, 2026, Tacloban City Regional Trial Court Branch 45 Judge Georgina Perez handed down a guilty verdict to the two accused for allegedly making available funds to the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). These groups were domestically designated as terrorist organizations.

Read: How ‘ex-rebels’ testimonies lead to conviction of Cumpio, Domequil

The court sentenced Cumpio and Domequil to 12-18 years of imprisonment. They were, however, acquitted for their charges related to illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

“Given the serious concerns about the unconscionable length of time that the two young women have already spent in detention and the lack of due process, but also a possibility now of provisional release, we urge the court to grant them bail without any further delay,” the UN experts stressed.

Lawyers of Cumpio and Domequil filed a motion on February 6, 2026, asking the court to reconsider the decision, arguing that the prosecution allegedly failed to establish the valid and operative designation of the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations. Lawyers added that there was no “reliable and independently corroborated proof” of the former rebels’ allegations.

But on February 13, the same Tacloban court denied their motion for bail for lack of merit, saying there was a risk of flight and “potential” for continuing involvement in alleged terroristic activities if they are granted temporary freedom. Their lawyers are appealing the decision.

The Tacloban City Regional Trial Court Branch 45 is set to hold a hearing on the motions for reconsideration on bail and on the main case filed by the lawyers of Cumpio and Domequil on March 23, 2026.

The UN experts said they have been in contact with the Philippine government on the matter.

Last month, international press freedom organizations Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, and Free Press Unlimited nominated Cumpio for UNESCO’s 2026 Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize for her courage, commitment to journalism, and defense of press freedom. (RVO)