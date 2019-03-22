By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA
When light and dark share time-lengths
Decidiuous trees shed leaves
Ticks and fleas multiply
Rats scurry and mosquitoes buzz about.
Now is when taps run dry
And fires raze poor communities
More poor people are killed and activists are jailed
As the tyrant explodes like fulminated mercury
And politicians hit the campaign trail.
But, soon, summer showers will come
And buds start breaking out
Flowers will bloom before long
For our parched land
Long waiting for the promise
Of crimson Eastertide.
11:46 am
21 March 2018
Quezon City
(Today is the vernal equinox as well as World Poetry Day)