By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

When light and dark share time-lengths

Decidiuous trees shed leaves

Ticks and fleas multiply

Rats scurry and mosquitoes buzz about.

Now is when taps run dry

And fires raze poor communities

More poor people are killed and activists are jailed

As the tyrant explodes like fulminated mercury

And politicians hit the campaign trail.

But, soon, summer showers will come

And buds start breaking out

Flowers will bloom before long

For our parched land

Long waiting for the promise

Of crimson Eastertide.

11:46 am

21 March 2018

Quezon City

(Today is the vernal equinox as well as World Poetry Day)